Royal Bank of Scotland - name change and gloomy guidance

Underlying total income rose 6.3% to £14.3bn, however that reflects significant foreign currency gains. Excluding this, and other exceptional items, income came in at £12.1bn, slightly ahead of expectations. Lower costs meant underlying operating profits came in at £3.5bn comfortably ahead of analyst expectations.

The bank announced a final dividend of 3p per share, with a 5p special dividend. That takes the dividend for the year as a whole to 22p.

The bank also announced that it would be renaming itself NatWest Group.

The shares fell 5.7% in early trading.

Full Year Results

Net interest income fell 7% year-on-year to £8.0bn, as lower net interest margins (the difference between what the bank charges on loans and pays to borrow, currently 2.47%) offset an increase in loans to customers. Loan growth was particularly strong in UK Personal Banking where both mortgages and unsecured lending increased.

Non-interest income rose 12.8% to £5.3bn. However that was boosted by significant currency gains without which net interest would have been down year-on-year.

Underlying operating costs fell 4.2% to £7.0bn, while increased restructuring costs more or less offset lower litigation and conduct costs. Impairments for bad loans rose 74.9% to £696m, which the bank described as moving towards a "more normalised external credit environment".

The bank finished the year with a CET1 ratio of 16.2%, in line with last year despite increased dividend payments to shareholders.

Return on equity for the full year came in at 4.7% on an underlying basis, although RBS continues to target 9-11% in the medium term. The bank said that it expected "challenges to income" next year, although it continues to target cost savings and lending growth.

