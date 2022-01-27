easyJet - losses halve, outlook more positive

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter revenue rose to £805m from £165m this time last year. That helped pre-tax losses almost halve to £213m. easyJet flew 11.9m passengers in the period, up from 2.9m last year and representing 64% of 2019 levels.

Total cash burn was £450m, down from £969m in the same period last year.

Easing travel restrictions and testing requirements has provided a boost to bookings. Johan Lundgren, CEO, said: "We see a strong summer ahead, with pent up demand that will see easyJet returning to near 2019 levels of capacity."

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our View

Airlines were finally given some positive news when they heard restrictions and testing requirements are going to be eased. That came after a tough couple of months where Omicron fears impacted passenger numbers once again.

It's certainly not been a smooth couple of years.

Proceeds from the £1.2bn rights issue helped the group stomach disruptions, but it also gave easyJet the ability to increase its presence at major airports, investing in easyJet holidays and growing its ancillary product (things like extra baggage allowance, leg-room seats and food) portfolio.

This is a continuation of the existing strategy - focusing on profitable Western European routes within major airports. It's an approach that sets easyJet apart from other low-cost carriers - who trim costs by flying in and out of smaller, less convenient airports.

Operating in the middle of the market - between premium flag carriers and deep budget rivals can be a difficult place to be. However, so far easyJet seem to be navigating the industry's considerable headwinds rather well.

A focus on short-haul travel puts easyJet in a better position than its long-haul rivals when it comes to capturing returning passengers. UK beach and leisure routes look set to benefit from pent up travel demand in the aftermath of Omicron, and that shows, with capacity expected to return to re-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter.

Trading is picking up, cost savings have been significant and following the right's issue net debt is at a level we're comfortable with. While we suspect debt reduction is still pretty high up management's to do list - and as a result dividend payments are not a priority - it looks like the group should be able to hold its own going forwards. We don't see the group needing extra funding from shareholders anytime soon. But our opinion on that could change if the landscape doesn't improve as expected.

It's far too early to say that the hard times are over for easyJet, with the pandemic still lingering and inflation looking persistent. So far, easyJet has made the best of a very difficult situation - weathering perhaps the biggest crisis to have ever hit the airline industry. But we've seen first-hand how quick the tables can turn for airlines, so we're not getting too excited just yet.

easyJet key facts Price/Book ratio (next 12 months): 1.82

10 year Average Price/Book ratio: 2.21

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results

Passenger revenue of £547m was up from £118m. Ancillary revenue rose to £285m from £47m, helped by cabin bag charges and new leisure fare bundle.

With more planes in the air, headline costs rose to £1.0bn. As a result of Omicron, the group's increased the number of crew it has on standby to cover absence.

Planes were on average 77% full, below the 80% previously guided as Omicron and travel restrictions impacted December. In January the group expects capacity to be around 50% of 2019 levels. Capacity on sale for the final quarter is close to 100%.

Net debt as of 31 December stood at £1.2bn, up from £0.9bn at the end of September. The group repaid £300m of short-term loans and has no other maturing debt until 2023.

One of HL's non-executive directors is also a non-executive director at easyJet.

