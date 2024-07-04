Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Anne Fairweather
Head of Government Relations & Public Policy Corporate Affairs
Anne joined Hargreaves Lansdown in March 2021 as Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy. She leads campaigns on financial resilience and engaging retail investors. Anne has a long career in policy roles in London and Brussels. Over the last decade she has specialised in financial services policy issues for the British Bankers Association, Nest Pensions and Nationwide Building Society.
Latest content from Anne
CV
Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy
Hargreaves Lansdown
Mar 2021 - Present
Lead Policy and Public Affairs Manager
Nationwide Building Society
May 2015 - Mar 2021 · 5 yrs 11 mos
Account Manager, Public Policy and Advocacy
NEST - National Employment Savings Trust
Oct 2011 - May 2015 · 3 yrs 8 mos
Director, EU Government Affairs
Recruitment and Employment Confederation
Aug 2005 - Aug 2010 · 5 yrs 1 mo