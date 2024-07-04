Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Anne-Fairweather.png

Anne Fairweather

Head of Government Relations & Public Policy Corporate Affairs

Anne joined Hargreaves Lansdown in March 2021 as Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy. She leads campaigns on financial resilience and engaging retail investors. Anne has a long career in policy roles in London and Brussels. Over the last decade she has specialised in financial services policy issues for the British Bankers Association, Nest Pensions and Nationwide Building Society.

Covers

Personal finance

CV

Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy

Hargreaves Lansdown

Mar 2021 - Present

Lead Policy and Public Affairs Manager

Nationwide Building Society

May 2015 - Mar 2021 · 5 yrs 11 mos

Account Manager, Public Policy and Advocacy

NEST - National Employment Savings Trust

Oct 2011 - May 2015 · 3 yrs 8 mos

Director, EU Government Affairs

Recruitment and Employment Confederation

Aug 2005 - Aug 2010 · 5 yrs 1 mo