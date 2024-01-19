Writers
Editorial and personal finance team
Our editorial and personal finance team are made up of key media spokespeople and a team of inhouse HL experts who create our investment ideas and personal finance articles.
Share research team
Our share researchers provide analysis on more than 110 UK and overseas stocks, helping our clients to better understand their existing and potential investments.
Fund research team
Our fund research team analyses funds, investment trusts and ETFs. They select funds for our Wealth Shortlist and other investment solutions, and help clients make informed investment decisions by providing engaging fund updates and research on their analysis.
ESG analysts team
Our ESG analysts help investors align their investments with their values and sustainability objectives by providing the tools and information they need to invest responsibly.