Fidelity Index World: April 2025 fund update

The fund is run by a highly experienced team of passive fund specialists

We think this is an excellent option for accessing broad global markets

The fund is a simple, low-cost way to track the MSCI World Index

This fund features on our Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential

How it fits in a portfolio

The Fidelity Index World fund invests across a broad range of developed countries like the US, Japan and European countries including the UK. It offers exposure to large and medium-sized companies including household names like Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.

An index tracker fund is one of the simplest ways to invest, and we think this fund could be a low-cost starting point for an investment portfolio aiming to deliver long-term growth. It could also be a simple way to form the shares portion of a portfolio or could diversify a portfolio focused more on the UK or emerging markets.

Manager

Fidelity launched this fund in December 2012 and appointed Geode Capital Management – a specialist provider of index trackers – to manage the investments. Geode began in 2001 as a division of US-based Fidelity Investments and became an independent, private company in 2003.

It’s become a large company, with around $1.5trn of assets under management and has a well-resourced team of experienced investment professionals. Portfolio managers have an average of over two decades of experience, but given their team-based approach, there are no named managers on any passive funds.

While Geode manages the investments, Fidelity International Limited is ultimately responsible for the fund. They handle the sales, marketing, compliance and regulatory functions. While not the usual arrangement for passive providers, we think Geode’s scale and passive investment specialism combined with Fidelity’s operations and commercial expertise makes for a good partnership.

Process

This fund tracks the performance of the MSCI World Index. It aims to invest in every company in the index, roughly 1,350, and in the same proportion. This is known as full replication and helps the fund closely match the performance of the index.

The index is made up of large and medium-sized companies across 23 developed countries. US stock markets dwarf others around the world and tend to form a large part of global funds. Fidelity Index World is no different, with 72% of the fund currently invested there.

With a large part invested in the US, it’s no surprise that technology companies have the biggest weighting in the fund. They made up 23.6% at the end of March 2025. Financials and healthcare followed at 17.3% and 11.1% respectively.

Cost management is very important to Geode. They try to make up for the factors that detract from performance such as dealing commissions, taxes and the cost of running the fund.

Geode has a conservative approach to index investing. For example, they don’t lend the investments in this fund like some other companies do.

Culture

Fidelity was founded in 1969 and is a global investment manager. Active fund management remains at the core of Fidelity’s investment philosophy, but they recognise investors want to include passive funds as part of their portfolios. They’re a large asset manager and provide a range of passive products in the UK, and globally, tracking popular indices (stock markets).

As a privately-owned business, Fidelity can maintain a long-term view without the pressures of short-term shareholder demands, which we think is a positive for any investment business.

Fidelity is also strongly aligned with the company that manages the fund, Geode. Certain senior staff and investment professionals participate in an Equity Ownership Plan, which helps align participants with Geode’s long-term goals. This also enables them to share in the success of the company and by doing so, their interests are further aligned with the investors in the fund.

ESG Integration

Fidelity has developed a structured engagement program which allows it to be systematic in its engagement on environmental and social issues. The firm also has a large ESG team, which writes regular ESG reports on companies held by Fidelity fund managers. The firm votes where it’s possible to do so and quarterly voting reports are posted online, complete with rationales for votes against management and abstentions.

In June 2019, Fidelity launched its own proprietary ESG ratings tool. It scores thousands of companies based on their ESG credentials on a forward-looking basis, with investment analysts tasked with the job of ensuring the ratings are up to date. The ratings system was later updated to include an assessment of each company’s ability to manage negative externalities. Fidelity also developed a climate rating which highlights companies where engagement is most necessary if the firm is to achieve its aim to halve portfolio emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

While Fidelity has made strides forward at the firm level, we don’t think this has fully fed through to the fund level. Although there is plenty of ESG information available to all Fidelity fund managers, we’re not yet convinced they all put it to full use.

Fidelity Index World is a passive fund designed to track the MSCI World Index, so it doesn’t integrate ESG analysis or apply any company exclusions like weapons or tobacco. Although, an ESG version of the fund is available.

Cost

The fund has an ongoing annual fund charge of 0.12%. Our platform fee of up to 0.45% per annum also applies, except in the HL Junior ISA, where no platform fee applies.

Performance

Over the last 10 years, the fund has tracked its benchmark well returning 183.30%* compared to 200.12% for the index. As is typical of index tracker funds, it’s behind the benchmark over the long term because of the costs involved. However, this difference has been reduced due to the strategies used by the team. Remember, past performance is not a guide to the future.

Performance figures can sometimes be distorted by the time a fund is valued versus its benchmark. For example, most global funds, such as Fidelity Index World, are priced at midday whereas their benchmarks are priced at market close. This can lead to what appears to be a greater tracking difference.

It’s not an indicator of poor management though, just a statistical mismatch. To counteract this issue, Fidelity produce data that has been hypothetically re-priced using company share prices that make up the index at market close. These can be found on their factsheet and can give a more accurate display of the fund’s tracking difference. All performance figures used in this update are based on the fund being priced at midday.

Over the past 12 months, the fund has gained 3.43%. The global stock market benefited from its large allocation to the US in 2024 as the US stock market performed better than other markets. The magnificent seven companies (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla) dominated stock market returns last year due to advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A significant event during the year was Donald Trump winning the US election and becoming president for the second time. Most major central banks also started cutting interest rates with the US Federal Reserve cutting rates in September for the first time in four years.

The US stock market performed strongly after the election. At the time of writing this has since reversed, and the US hasn’t performed as well as most other major markets so far in 2025. This follows concerns that Trump’s proposed policies, especially on tariffs and tax cuts, could cause inflation to rise again.

On the other hand, Europe has had a stronger start to this year so far and performed better than the US. This is partly due to concerns over growth in the US and expectations for increased defence spending in Europe.

Given Geode's size, experience and expertise running index tracker funds, we expect the fund to continue to track the benchmark closely in the future, though there are no guarantees.