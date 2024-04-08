Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Danielle Farley
Passive Investment Analyst
Danielle is a member of our Fund Research team and is responsible for analysing passive funds and ETFs across all sectors. She has worked at HL since 2018 and draws experience from different areas of the business.
CV
Passive Investment Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Mar 2024 – present
Transfer Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
June 2022 – Mar 2024 • 1 yr 8 mos
Investment and Pensions Helpdesk
Hargreaves Lansdown
Feb 2018 – June 2022 • 4 yrs 3 mos