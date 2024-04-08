Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Danielle Farley

Passive Investment Analyst

Danielle is a member of our Fund Research team and is responsible for analysing passive funds and ETFs across all sectors. She has worked at HL since 2018 and draws experience from different areas of the business.

Covers

Fund researchFund sector reviewsFund investment ideasFund research and insight

CV

Passive Investment Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Mar 2024 – present

Transfer Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

June 2022 – Mar 2024 • 1 yr 8 mos

Investment and Pensions Helpdesk

Hargreaves Lansdown

Feb 2018 – June 2022 • 4 yrs 3 mos