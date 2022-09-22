Aviva Investors UK Listed Equity Income: September 2022 fund update

This research represented the views of the author at the time of publishing; however, it might not reflect their current views.

Manager Chris Murphy has more than three decades of investment experience

The fund blends companies able to offer a high yield now with others the managers think are capable of strong dividend growth

The fund has outperformed the FTSE All Share index since Chris Murphy took over as manager

How it fits into a portfolio

The Aviva Investors UK Listed Equity Income fund aims to generate a combination of income and growth over the long term. This includes an aim to deliver an income return greater than the FTSE All Share index. The fund could form part of an income focused portfolio, or part of a broader portfolio looking to add investments in UK companies. The managers invest more in medium-sized and smaller companies than some of their peers in the sector which can increase risk.

Manager

Chris Murphy has managed the fund since April 2009. He has over three decades of investment experience having started his career as a UK equity analyst in 1988. He joined Aviva Investors from Framlington Investment Management in 2006.

Murphy was joined by co-manager James Balfour in June 2016. Balfour joined Aviva Investors in 2012 as part of the Graduate training scheme initially as a UK equity analyst before progressing to Assistant Fund Manager. The two co-managers have sector specialisms to support the wider team’s idea generation and we think these additional analyst responsibilities are complementary to their fund management role. They are part of a UK equities team of six.

Process

The managers target generating an income of more than the FTSE All Share index, alongside capital growth over the long term. They do this through investing in companies they believe have a sustainable competitive advantage over their peers, and so can grow their cash flow and have the potential to pay a growing dividend over the long run.

To target this consistency, they look to invest in 40-75 companies with predictable, stable cash flows that could deliver capital growth and income through the market cycle. Lots of these are large companies, many with global operations. That means their success can depend on the state of the global economy, not just how well the UK does. The managers also invest in medium-sized and smaller companies, which have the potential for higher growth but can add risk.

In recent months, the managers have added to their investments in utility company National Grid and energy supplier SSE. They are confident that both companies will benefit from the transition to a net zero economy, believing the former will benefit from electrification and the latter being well positioned as a renewable energy leader.

The managers remain focused on investing in companies that generate reliable cashflows which they view as attractive in times of uncertainty and rising interest rates.

Culture

We think the culture at Aviva is a collegiate one with lots of support and collaboration from investors around the business. Managers enjoy and can make use of the resources that come with being part of a large organisation. Fund managers are rewarded based on one and three year performance, and bonuses are paid out over a period of time, which encourages a long-term commitment to both unit holders and the parent company. Managers are rewarded in Aviva shares as well as cash, which we like as it signals a commitment to the firm which is positive for investors.

ESG Integration

Analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors is integrated into the company research process and is included in every stock research note. Aviva is widely recognised as a leader in responsible investment. It was a very early adopter of the Principles for Responsible Investment and ESG is deeply embedded in the firm’s culture and investment decision making. They have a team of more than 30 ESG analysts who produce ESG research to assist fund managers and maintain the firm’s proprietary ESG scoring tool.

The firm monitors, engages with, and, where appropriate, intervenes, on matters than can have a material impact on the long-term value of their clients’ investments – issues such as board diversity, human rights abuses and greenhouse gas emissions.

The rationale for each vote against management or abstention is made public in a voting history report, updated monthly, and engagement case studies are available throughout the website. The firm also produces a significant number of detailed and thought-provoking articles on various ESG-related topics. All Aviva Investors funds exclude controversial weapons.

Cost

The annual fund management charge is 0.81%, with a saving of 0.32% for HL clients. This brings the ongoing charge down to 0.49%. The saving is achieved through a loyalty bonus which may be taxable if the fund is held outside of an ISA or SIPP. The HL platform charge of up to 0.45% a year also applies.

Please note the fund's charges can be taken from capital, which can increase the yield but reduces the potential for capital growth.

Performance

The fund has outperformed the FTSE All Share since Chris Murphy took over in May 2009*. Over this period the fund has generally performed in line with a rising market, and protected its value better than the index when markets have fallen. Past performance is not a guide to the future however, so there are no guarantees.

Our analysis shows the fund managers’ stock selection has been strong over the long term and added value for investors. This is our preferred method of fund managers adding value as different styles can come in and out of favour.

Over the last 12 months the fund has lagged the FTSE All Share index by 9.13%, delivering a return of -8.12%. Our analysis suggests that the fund’s investments in Melrose Industries and alternative asset manager Intermediate Capital Group have been among the largest detractors from performance. The managers are confident that Intermediate Capital Group’s fall in value is as a result of investors favouring different types of companies and isn’t related to the performance of the business. The fund has also suffered from not investing in some of the largest companies in the UK market which have performed well.

Not all of the fund’s holdings lost money over this period though. Its investment in defence company BAE Systems has been among the largest contributors to performance. The defence sector has been back in the spotlight after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and BAE Systems is a significant player in this global market. The current crisis has so far had a positive effect on BAE's growth, as it expects key customers to increase defence spending.

At the time of writing, the fund yields 3.94%. Income isn’t guaranteed, and yields aren’t a reliable indicator of future income.

Annual percentage growth Aug 17 -

Aug 18 Aug 18 -

Aug 19 Aug 19 -

Aug 20 Aug 20 -

Aug 21 Aug 21 -

Aug 22 Aviva Investors UK Listed Equity Income 4.68% -0.97% -9.92% 32.04% -8.12% FTSE All Share 4.68% 0.44% -12.65% 26.95% 1.01% IA UK Equity Income 4.13% -3.99% -12.43% 31.42% -2.81%

Past performance isn't a guide to the future.*Source: Lipper IM 31/08/2022.

