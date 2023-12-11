Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst
Joseph is part of our Fund Research team. Having joined HL in 2017 initially on a graduate scheme, he's now integral to our analysts who select funds for our Wealth Shortlist. He also analyses the UK Growth, UK Equity Income and UK Smaller Companies fund sectors, providing expert insight for our clients.
Latest content from Joseph
February 2024
January 2024
Is the UK the land of income opportunity? – 2 fund ideas for dividends
25th January 2024
Fidelity Special Values: January 2024 trust update
25th January 2024
Legal & General European Index: January 2024 fund update
23rd January 2024
UK sector review – what’s next for the UK stock market in 2024?
12th January 2024
November 2023
Marlborough UK Micro-cap Growth: November 2023 fund update
30th November 2023
CT UK Equity Income: November 2023 fund update
28th November 2023
Legal & General UK Index: November 2023 fund update
27th November 2023
Marlborough Special Situations: November 2023 fund update
17th November 2023
City of London Investment Trust: November 2023 trust update
13th November 2023
October 2023
September 2023
August 2023
July 2023
Aegon Ethical Equity: July 2023 update
28th July 2023
Best of British – 3 fund ideas investing in our home market
28th July 2023
UK stock market and funds review – inflation headlines mask a compelling valuation opportunity
25th July 2023
Aviva UK Listed Equity Income: July 2023 update
19th July 2023
Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield ETF: July 2023 update
13th July 2023
June 2023
May 2023
April 2023
March 2023
February 2023
Asia and emerging markets sector review – optimism as China re-opens for business
21st February 2023
Royal London UK Smaller Companies: February 2023 Fund Update
13th February 2023
Fidelity Special Values: February 2023 trust update
10th February 2023
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust: February 2023 trust update
7th February 2023
Marlborough Special Situations: January 2023 fund update
1st February 2023
January 2023
abrdn Asia Focus: January 2023 trust update
30th January 2023
abrdn Asia Pacific Equity: January 2023 fund update
26th January 2023
Marlborough UK Micro-cap Growth: January 2023 fund update
25th January 2023
UK stock market and funds sector review – the curtain comes down on a chaotic year
10th January 2023
Liontrust UK Equity: December 2022 fund update
3rd January 2023
December 2022
November 2022
September 2022
Jupiter Strategic Bond: September 2022 fund update
27th September 2022
Aviva Investors UK Listed Equity Income: September 2022 fund update
22nd September 2022
J O Hambro UK Equity Income Fund: September 2022 update
21st September 2022
Baillie Gifford American: September 2022 fund update
20th September 2022
August 2022
June 2022
April 2022
March 2022
January 2022
December 2021
November 2021
October 2021
June 2021
April 2021
CV
Lead Investment Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Dec 2022 - Present
Senior Investment Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Jan 2022 - Dec 2022 • 1 yr
Investment Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Aug 2019 - Jan 2022 • 2 yrs 6 mos
Graduate Trainee
Hargreaves Lansdown
Sept 2017 - Aug 2019 • 2 yrs