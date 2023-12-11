Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Joseph Hill

Senior Investment Analyst

Joseph is part of our Fund Research team. Having joined HL in 2017 initially on a graduate scheme, he's now integral to our analysts who select funds for our Wealth Shortlist. He also analyses the UK Growth, UK Equity Income and UK Smaller Companies fund sectors, providing expert insight for our clients.

Covers

Fund researchFund sector reviewsFund investment ideas

CV

Lead Investment Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Dec 2022 - Present

Senior Investment Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Jan 2022 - Dec 2022 • 1 yr

Investment Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Aug 2019 - Jan 2022 • 2 yrs 6 mos

Graduate Trainee

Hargreaves Lansdown

Sept 2017 - Aug 2019 • 2 yrs