EdenTree Higher Income

This research represented the views of the author at the time of publishing; however, it might not reflect their current views.

Research Team | Tue 07 January 2020

Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.

This fund mainly invests in unloved, dividend-paying companies from across the globe, including higher-risk emerging markets. Their share prices could rise and boost growth once they return to favour. In the meantime the fund aims to pay investors a regular income. Some investment in bonds provides diversification, and can reduce the volatility that normally comes with only investing in shares. Charges are taken from capital, which can increase the yield, but reduces the potential for capital growth and can impact performance.