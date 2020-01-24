EdenTree Higher Income

This fund mainly invests in unloved, dividend-paying companies from across the globe, including higher-risk emerging markets. Their share prices could rise and boost growth once they return to favour. In the meantime the fund aims to pay investors a regular income. Some investment in bonds provides diversification, and can reduce the volatility that normally comes with only investing in shares. Charges are taken from capital, which can increase the yield, but reduces the potential for capital growth and can impact performance.
Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.