Fidelity Special Situations: March 2022 fund update

This research represented the views of the author at the time of publishing; however, it might not reflect their current views.

Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.

Alex Wright is an experienced investor in UK companies

He's supported by a large, well-resourced team of investment professionals

We think his contrarian approach differentiates this fund from some of its peers

The fund is on the Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential

How it fits in a portfolio

The Fidelity Special Situations fund aims to grow your money over the long term. The manager's focus on unloved companies differentiates it from many other funds in the UK All Companies sector, and we think it could bring diversification to the UK section of a broader investment portfolio. It could sit well alongside a UK equity fund that focuses on companies expected to grow earnings at a more consistent pace.

Manager

Alex Wright has been at Fidelity since 2001. He started his career analysing European companies and has focused on UK companies since 2007. As an analyst, he worked closely with Anthony Bolton and Sanjeev Shah, the fund’s two previous managers. We think it's positive that he learned his trade from such well-regarded investors.

Wright became a fund manager in 2008, initially focusing on UK smaller companies, but later broadened his remit to include companies of all sizes. He's been lead manager of the Fidelity Special Situations fund since 2014 and is also responsible for the Fidelity Special Values investment trust, which he’s managed since 2012. The two portfolios have a high degree of overlap, so we think this is a reasonable workload for a fund manager of Wright's calibre.

He's supported by co-manager Jonathon Winton and Fidelity's broader team of over 400 investment professionals. We think Wright has the resources required to do his job well.

Process

Wright invests in large, medium-sized and higher-risk smaller companies that often go ignored by other investors. Maybe they've missed a profit target, or the management team made some unpopular decisions. Either way, he must believe the company is on the road to recovery. A company can recover in a variety of ways, such as introducing a new product line, expanding into new areas or hiring a new management team.

Corporate strategy plays an important part in a company's recovery, so the manager spends lots of time meeting company managers. He also meets the clients and suppliers of the companies he invests in to better understand how the company does business.

As the company improves, its share price should rise as other investors begin to recognise the change. As the price rises, Wright gradually takes profits and moves on to the next unloved opportunity. It's an investment style known as 'value' investing. Of course, not every company will recover, and some could fail altogether.

The fund’s currently focused on companies that rely on the strength of UK consumer spending. Wright believes many of these companies have the potential to benefit as people spend savings accumulated during the pandemic. He’s also able to access a number of companies whose prospects aren’t reflected in their share prices in this area.

That said, he’s recently reduced the fund’s exposure to consumer-focused companies by selling housebuilders LSL and Redrow as well as building materials company Grafton. The manager expects inflation and rising energy costs to cause a squeeze on consumer finances, but he still thinks many UK consumers are in good shape, with high savings and low levels of debt overall. We’ve also seen strongly rising house prices, a key driver of consumer spending, in the manager’s view.

Wright currently invests around a fifth of the fund overseas. Investments in this section of the fund currently include Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche and German real estate business Adler.

The manager also has the flexibility to invest in derivatives which, if used, adds risk.

Culture

Fidelity was founded in 1969 and is a global investment manager. The company remains privately owned, meaning its managers can focus on the long-term interests of investors rather than short-term shareholder demands. That’s helped the firm develop an investment-focused culture, where investment ideas are openly discussed and debated, and information is shared amongst the firm’s various teams.

The company's scale means investment teams are well-resourced and fund managers are well-incentivised. We think it's positive that all Fidelity fund managers are incentivised based on the longer-term performance of their funds. We think this aligns their interests with those of investors.

Fidelity’s worked hard to encourage its fund managers to integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) analysis into their investment processes in recent years. Managers have access to the firm’s proprietary ESG ratings tool and a bank of analysts with ESG expertise. That said, we think ESG integration is a work in progress at Fidelity and some managers don’t implement ESG as systematically as others. Wright has always placed high emphasis on governance, but he began integrating environmental and social considerations more recently.

Cost

The fund has an annual ongoing charge of 0.91%, making it the highest-priced fund in the UK Growth sector of the Wealth Shortlist. Investors should note that a higher fee means the fund manager has a higher hurdle to deliver future positive returns. The HL platform fee of up to 0.45% per year also applies.

Performance

The fund’s performed well over the long term. It’s risen 59.09%* since Wright took control in January 2014, beating the broader UK stock market by 5.03%. We think this is an impressive achievement, particularly as the manager's value-focused investment approach has been out of favour for much of the period. Investors generally preferred companies with the potential to grow earnings more consistently, otherwise known as 'growth' stocks. Past performance is not a guide to the future.

In 2021, the fund significantly outperformed the broader UK stock market, rising 23.70%, compared with 18.32% for the wider market. Returns were boosted by the manager’s ability to invest in companies with outstanding prospects, according to our analysis. Performance in the first two months of 2022 has been weaker though. Despite a resurgence in the manager’s value-focused investment style, the fund’s underperformed the UK stock market over the period. This was mainly a result of the fund’s sector positioning – a lack of exposure to metals and mining proved painful as those sectors delivered some of the best returns across the market while consumer-focused sectors, which the fund is focused on, underperformed.

Overall though, Wright is an experienced manager who's prepared to think and invest differently from the crowd. Investment styles go in and out of favour over time, but we're encouraged the manager has never deviated from his longstanding investment approach. We think this fund has good growth potential over the long term, although there are no guarantees. Like all investments, the fund can fall as well as rise in value so investors could make a loss.

Annual percentage growth Feb 17 -

Feb 18 Feb 18 -

Feb 19 Feb 19 -

Feb 20 Feb 20 -

Feb 21 Feb 21 -

Feb 22 Fidelity Special Situations 7.84% -0.70% -5.50% 3.92% 15.26% FTSE All-Share 4.40% 1.70% -1.43% 3.50% 16.03%

Past performance is not a guide to the future *Lipper IM to 28/02/2022.

More about Fidelity Special Situations, including charges

Fidelity Special Situations Key Investor Information

Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.