FSSA Asia Focus: March 2023 fund update

This research represented the views of the author at the time of publishing; however, it might not reflect their current views.

Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.

This fund is run by a manager and team with a great pedigree of investing in Asia

We like the culture and philosophy at FSSA – the managers view themselves as stewards of investors' capital, looking after it as though it's their own

Martin Lau has an impressive track record of investing in some of the region's best-performing companies over the long run

This fund features on our Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential

How it fits into a portfolio

The FSSA Asia Focus fund aims to grow an investment over the long-term. The investment approach means we expect some more stability in returns compared with some peers in the Asia sector. The fund could fit with other Asian funds that use a more adventurous investment approach, or form part of a broader global portfolio with a long-term outlook. It invests in higher-risk emerging Asian countries, such as China, India and Taiwan, as well as more developed Asian economies, including Singapore and Hong Kong.

Manager

Martin Lau is the lead manager of this fund. He is a highly regarded Asian fund manager and has invested in the region for more than two decades. In that time, he's managed several funds that invest broadly across Asia, as well as those that focus specifically on China, an area he specialises in. He’s managed the FSSA Asia Focus Fund since launch in 2015. Since joining the group in 2002, he’s built an impressive track record investing in these markets.

Lau is a humble fund manager and open about both what has worked well and what hasn't in his funds. These are qualities we like. While we rate him highly, he isn't a one-man band. He's got a good-quality team of investors around him, who all follow the same investment philosophy and provide each other with important challenge before stocks make it into their funds. Some of these team members are also portfolio managers with good track records in their own right.

Process

Lau and his team look for quality companies they can invest in for the long term. They like those with a competitive advantage that others struggle to replicate, such as a well-known brand or the ability to raise prices for their products without affecting demand from customers. They should have the potential to grow earnings sustainably over the long run and be run by reputable management teams that don't take unnecessary risks in the pursuit of short-term gains. The broader team is made up of investors dedicated to looking after clients' money as if it's their own.

As a long-term investor, Lau doesn’t change too much in the fund from year to year. He often sells shares in companies that have performed well and could have less room to grow in future and buys more shares in companies that have been weaker, but still have growth potential.

One of the changes he has made over the last year has been to add shares in the chip design company Mediatek to the fund. Lau feels the company has improved its competitiveness in recent years and offered an attractive entry point on valuation grounds to investors. Platform, Naver was sold by Lau after he lost conviction following a share price fall following the company acquiring a loss making US e-commerce business.

The fund maintains a meaningful position in the financials sector, currently making up around 26% of its assets. Elsewhere the next largest sectors are technology and consumer discretionary at 19% and 13% respectively.

Culture

We like the culture and philosophy that's been cultivated at First State Stewart Asia (FSSA, part of the broader First Sentier Investments group).

FSSA places emphasis on recruiting and maintaining great people. Every manager and analyst advocates the team's overriding philosophy. At the same time, their individual personalities are allowed to shine, and they're encouraged to bring their own ideas to the table.

Lau is a Managing Partner of FSSA, so we think he's incentivised to ensure the business, including its funds and people, are successful. He looks after its team of analysts and fund managers, which means he can pass on his knowledge and experience. It also means he has additional responsibilities, but we're confident he spends most of his time focused on looking after his clients' money.

First Sentier Investments was acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ, a Japanese bank, in 2019. Takeovers can sometimes lead to disruption and corporate change, though positively FSSA remains an independent investment team.

ESG integration

Their philosophy here is founded on stewardship – when they make an investment, they see themselves as part-owners of the business and engage with companies to make sure they're run in a way that'll benefit all shareholders.

Companies must also consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, and the team won’t invest in tobacco, gambling, or weapons manufacturers. While they can invest in any other sector, companies should cause little, if any, harm to the environment around them or the labour they employ. This has become an increasingly important part of the investment process. If they don't think a business meets these standards, then they won't invest.

FSSA produce an annual Responsible Investment report, and a Stewardship report. These reports outline the firm’s voting record, provide engagement updates and case studies, and present other ESG-focused research.

Cost

This fund has an ongoing annual charge of 0.90%, but we've secured HL clients an ongoing saving of 0.15%. This means you pay a net ongoing charge of 0.75%. The fund discount is achieved through a loyalty bonus, which could be subject to tax if held outside of an ISA or SIPP. The HL platform fee of up to 0.45% per year also applies.

Performance

Lau has built an excellent long-term track record. The FSSA Asia Focus Fund has performed better than the average fund in IA Asia Pacific ex Japan sector since launch in 2015. Our research shows he's achieved this by focusing on the prospects of individual companies, rather than taking a view of the wider economic environment. Past performance isn't a guide to future returns though, and all investments fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Lau and his team are conservative in the way they manage money and aim to limit losses in a falling market. They invest in companies they think will see consistent demand for their products or services and prosper over the long term, rather than chasing short-term fads. It means the fund has tended to hold up relatively well when markets have been rocky but has lagged when they’ve risen strongly.

The past year has been a tough one for Asian markets, with the IA Asia Pacific ex Japan peer group sector average returning -1.64%*. The fund rose in value slightly, returning 0.40%. Our analysis suggests that investments in Chinese manufacturer Midea Group and South Korean manufacturer Samsung electronics were among the most significant detractors from performance. Companies that added to performance over the year include Indian multinational bank ICICI and Australian biotechnology company CSL.

Annual percentage growth Feb 18 – Feb 19 Feb 19 – Feb 20 Feb 20 – Feb 21 Feb 21 – Feb 22 Feb 22 – Feb 23 FSSA Asia Focus 0.29% 8.28% 23.74% -1.16% 0.40% IA Asia Pacific ex Japan -4.05% 3.90% 31.65% -6.44% -1.64%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: *Lipper IM to 28/02/2023.

Find out more on FSSA Asia Focus, including charges

