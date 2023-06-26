Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income: June 2023 update

This research represented the views of the author at the time of publishing; however, it might not reflect their current views.

Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.

Manager Andrew Jones is supported by an experienced and collegiate team of fund managers and analysts

He invests in companies with proven business models and good management teams generating sustainable profits and cash flows

The fund’s exclusions mean we expect it to perform differently to the broader UK stock market and its peers in the IA UK Equity Income sector

The fund is on the Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential

How it fits in a portfolio

The Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income fund aims to provide a good level of income alongside capital growth over the long term. It’s different to most other funds in the IA UK Equity Income sector as it specifically avoids companies some may find unethical. Some of these areas, such as tobacco and oil & gas companies, feature heavily in traditional equity income funds because of their relatively high dividends. This fund could therefore offer some diversification to a traditional equity income portfolio or be a good addition to a responsible portfolio aiming to provide an income.

Manager

Andrew Jones has managed this fund since January 2012 and has more than two decades of experience managing UK equity income funds. He started his career at GT Management in 1995, and managed his first fund from 1999, shortly after GT Management was acquired by Invesco. He left Invesco in 2005 and joined Gartmore, which was acquired by Henderson in 2011.

Alongside managing the UK Responsible Income fund, Jones is co-manager of the Janus Henderson Global Equity Income and Global Responsible Managed funds. We think this is a reasonable workload, and there is some natural overlap between these funds.

Jones is supported by the wider Janus Henderson Global Equity Income team, which is stacked with experience. Three members of the team – Job Curtis, James Henderson and Alex Crooke – have more than three decades of investment experience individually. Janus Henderson’s collaborative culture means Jones can make the most of the experience around him.

He also has access to a bank of 37 analysts, many of whom cover UK companies. Overall, we think Jones has the resources required to do his job well.

Process

The fund mainly focuses on dividend-paying companies in the UK. The focus is on large and medium-sized companies, although the manager does have the flexibility to invest in higher-risk smaller companies too.

The investment process starts with a screen which excludes companies involved in areas some investors consider unethical, such as alcohol, armaments, gambling, non-medical animal testing, nuclear power, tobacco and fossil fuel power generation (although companies generating power from natural gas may be allowed if the company's strategy includes a clear plan to transition to renewable energy power generation).

All investments must also be compliant with the UN Global Compact (a United Nations pact on human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption). The screening process is monitored and checked by Janus Henderson’s Ethical Oversight Committee and appointed third party Vigeo Eiris, one of the largest environmental, social and governance (ESG) research companies globally, so we’re confident there’s sufficient oversight.

From the remaining universe, Jones looks for companies with proven and understandable business models, high-quality management teams and strong positions in their industries. He thinks about how the company defends its position through competitive advantages like brand strength and intellectual property, and whether those advantages can endure over time. He also likes companies in a strong financial position with plenty of cash flow, allowing them to reinvest for future growth, while at the same time rewarding shareholders with rising dividends.

Finally, he considers the company’s valuation, applying a range of valuation techniques that are relevant to the company and the industry it operates in.

Like with all funds in the IA UK Equity Income sector, Jones can invest up to 20% of the fund outside of the UK. The manager uses overseas exposure to access areas that aren’t available in the UK, or to add diversification during times of uncertainty. The amount invested outside of the UK though has fallen to 4.3%, reflecting the array of opportunities Jones sees in the UK market.

In recent months, the manager added an investment in engineering business, Renishaw after seeing the business as attractively valued and offering good long-term growth potential.

Culture

Janus Henderson is a large investment firm with offices all over the world. It was formed in 2017 from the merger of two long-established groups – US-based Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors.

It values experience and sharing knowledge and ideas between investment teams is an important part of the culture. Managers have the flexibility to tap into the wider group’s resources for ideas and insights, but also have the freedom to do their own research and form their own views without having a ‘house view’ placed on them.

ESG integration

Within this fund, Jones integrates ESG and considers whether companies are doing the right thing. He believes ESG analysis helps to highlight businesses that use more sustainable practices and could thrive over the long term. This could drive long-term dividends and uncover risks that are less obvious through more traditional company analysis. The team’s Sustainability Analyst, Amarachi Seery, monitors the fund and provides robust challenge on any ESG issues that crop up over time. Where ESG risks are identified, Jones and his team often engage with the company to help drive improvement.

Janus Henderson aims to be a responsible steward of investors’ money, and ESG is an important part of this. All fund managers have access to ESG scoring models and customised ESG research, but the firm believes ESG considerations should go beyond examining numbers. Company site visits, speaking to workers and questioning company management are just some of the ways fund managers are expected to actively assess a company’s ESG credentials.

Investment teams across Janus Henderson actively engage with the companies they invest in and the firm’s Governance and Responsible Investing team, which has existed since 2010, provides centralised support on voting, engagement and ESG research.

When it comes to voting, Janus Henderson has a Proxy Voting Committee, which is responsible for establishing the firm’s position on major voting issues and creating guidelines overseeing the voting process. The Committee is comprised of representatives from various business areas, including portfolio management, corporate governance, accounting, legal and compliance. The firm’s full proxy voting history is published annually, fund-by-fund, although no rationale is provided. There is more detail on voting and engagement, including case studies, in the firm’s annual ESG Company Engagement & Voting Review report.

Cost

The fund’s annual ongoing charge is 0.85%. This is a little higher than other equity income funds on the Wealth Shortlist and investors should be mindful this sets a higher hurdle for the manager to deliver positive returns. The HL platform fee of up to 0.45% per year also applies.

Please note the fund takes charges from capital, which could boost the income, but reduces the potential for capital growth.

Performance

The fund has performed well over the long term. Since Jones took control in January 2012 it’s risen by 163.80%*, compared with a return of 114.78% for the FTSE All Share index, representing the broader UK market. Past performance is not a guide to the future.

Over the last 12 months, the fund has delivered a return of 3.18%, outperforming the FTSE All Share return of 0.44%, and the IA UK Equity Income sector average return of -1.76%. Our analysis suggests that the fund’s investments in private equity investment group 3i and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca have been among the largest contributors to the fund’s performance. On the other hand, the fund’s investments in digital service provider Vodafone and public transport operator National Express were among the largest detractors from performance over the year.

The fund’s exclusions mean we expect it to perform differently to the broader UK stock market, and its peers in the IA UK Equity Income sector. We think Jones has done a good job of growing the income over time, particularly given the additional challenge of managing an exclusions-based fund and delivering good total returns for investors.

At the time of writing, the fund yields 4.54%, although income is variable, not guaranteed. Yields are not a reliable indicator of future income.

Annual percentage growth May 18 -

May 19 May 19 -

May 20 May 20 -

May 21 May 21 -

May 22 May 22 -

May 23 Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income -1.84% -4.40% 24.56% 0.79% 3.18% FTSE All-Share -3.17% -11.16% 23.13% 8.27% 0.44% IA UK Equity Income -5.30% -12.25% 27.41% 5.68% -1.76%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: *Lipper IM to 31/05/2023.

Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.