Majedie UK Equity

This fund is managed by a team of four, each with their own strengths, styles and areas of focus. They combine more established companies that have consistently grown profits, with those that have been through a difficult time and have the potential to recover. They have had a bias towards value investing in recent years, which has held back performance, as this style has been out of favour with investors. They also invest in smaller, higher-risk, companies. We think it’s a good all-rounder for the UK part of a portfolio.
Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.
Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.