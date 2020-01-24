Schroder Managed Balanced

Investments can go down as well as up so there is always a danger that you could get back less than you invest. Nothing here is personalised advice, if unsure you should seek advice.
This fund focuses on a broad range of assets including global shares and bonds, by investing mostly in other funds offered by Schroders. It offers plenty of diversification within a single fund, but some investments in high yield bonds and derivatives increase risk. It could work well as part of the core of a broader portfolio.
