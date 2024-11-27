Vanguard LifeStrategy Funds: November 2024 update

How it fits in a portfolio

The Vanguard LifeStrategy funds invest in a range of markets across the globe, providing exposure to thousands of company shares as well as corporate and government bonds. They achieve this by investing in a number of individual passive funds, which each track the performance of a particular market.

Each LifeStrategy Equity fund does what it says on the tin, investing a certain amount in shares and bonds. For example, 80% of the LifeStrategy 80% Equity Fund invests in global shares, with the remaining 20% invested in global bonds. There are five LifeStrategy funds, ranging from 20% shares up to 100%. The LifeStrategy 100% Equity Fund is the only one with no bond investments. A higher allocation in shares will increase risk, as they’re subject to more volatile price movements.

The funds could be used as a starting point for diversified passive exposure to global markets.

These funds don’t feature on the Wealth Shortlist as we currently have higher conviction in the multi-asset funds on the list and believe there are alternatives for passive global investment.

Manager

Vanguard is a pioneer when it comes to passive investing, having created the first retail index fund over 45 years ago. It now runs some of the largest index funds in the world. Given its size, it has a large investment team with the expertise and resources to help its funds track indices and markets as closely as possible, while having scale to keep costs down.

The LifeStrategy funds are run by a team based around the globe meaning it can provide 24-hour portfolio management for each fund. An internal committee, chaired by Vanguard’s global Chief Investment Officer, reviews the funds’ allocation to different markets annually, and meet four times a year to discuss any trends, issues or concerns.

Vanguard also has a trading analytics team, which is responsible for ensuring the funds buy and sell investments efficiently and at a competitive cost. This involves analysing data from different brokers and banks. Lower costs should help the underlying funds track their benchmarks as closely as possible.