Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
UK interest rate rises to 5.0% – how to get more from your savings
Today the Bank of England raised the interest rate to 5.0%. Here’s how to get more from your savings.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
The Bank of England (BoE) has increased rates again – by 0.50% to 5.0%.
This was all-but nailed on after the rise in core inflation announced towards the end of May, and the size of wage hikes revealed in June. Both convinced the markets that inflation is still a threat, and that we could well see several rate rises from here.
At a time of rising rates, you might be tempted to hang fire in case savings deals get even better in the coming weeks. However, this rate rise was already priced into savings. On 24 May, when the inflation figures emerged, the average one-year fixed rate was 4.13%, whereas now it’s 4.48%.
Where do rates go from here?
Forecasting rates is notoriously difficult. Banks are expecting further rises to 5.75% this year. If they materialise, it’ll come as no surprise, so the reaction might be muted. However, if weaker data emerges, and we get signs that inflation is falling, we might not get all of those rises after all, so savings rates could fall.
If these rises do come to pass, rates are then expected to stay elevated for a period, and then drop back. We can see this from the fact that some five-year fixes are offering lower returns than one-year fixed rates. Over time, this will filter through into rates across the board.
It means it’s definitely worth considering fixing if you are able to lock your money away while fixed rates are at their highest level in years.
It’s difficult to take the plunge when rates look like they are creeping up, but you need to work out the point at which you’re happy to fix. You won’t be able to spot the top of the market until after it’s passed, and rates are on their way back down again. It means it’s worth considering whether you’re happy with rates as they stand at the moment.
If beating inflation is your main concern, the fact that it’s expected to fall to around 5% by the end of the year, could make competitive fixed rates look attractive.
There’s also the question of the best possible period to fix your savings for. You’re typically rewarded more for fixing for longer. But, right now, some competitive five-year rates are lower than one-year rates.
However, if interest rates are set to drop back a year or so down the line, then if you definitely don’t need this money for five years, a five-year fix could make sense. If the forecasts are right and we do get rate cuts within the next year or two, then when shorter-term fixes mature, fixed rates could be lower.
This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure what’s right for you, seek advice.
Finding what’s right for you
In the end, you should be driven by your needs and how long you are able to tie your money up for as you cannot access your money until the fixed term ends.
You could consider a ‘portfolio’ approach – where you break the cash into chunks depending on when you need it.
If you’re in work, you should have three to six months’ worth of essential expenses in easy access savings as your emergency savings.If you’re retired, you should hold one to three years’ worth.
However, the rest of your savings can be fixed for the periods that make the most sense. This helps you get the highest possible rates today for each portion of your cash.
If you save through a cash savings platform like Active Savings,you can keep an eye on all your savings in one place – which makes multiple accounts far easier to manage.
Through one online account you can access a range of easy access and consistently competitive fixed rate products offered by our banking partners. As your needs change, you can switch between products in a few clicks.
NEW Summer Cash Bonus
UK base rate rose again - Active Savings can help you take advantage and you could get a cash bonus. Terms apply.
The best rates on Active Savings
Easy access
Up to
3.59% | 3.53%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
1.74%
1 year
Up to
5.58% | 5.58%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
4.00%
2 years
Up to
5.55% | 5.55%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
4.22%
3 years
Up to
5.67% | 6.00%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
4.03%
Easy access
Up to
3.59% | 3.53%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
1.74%
1 year
Up to
5.58% | 5.58%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
4.00%
3 years
Up to
5.67% | 6.00%
(AER | Gross)
Avg. market rate
4.03%
Please note the products above are some of our most popular, but more are available. Click the link above to see our full range. Products can be added or withdrawn at any time. Minimum deposit requirements apply to individual products. Easy access products pay a variable rate and fixed term products pay a fixed rate.
Source: Bank of England 21 June 2023. Comparisons with average market rates for easy access products are based on instant access products, which allow immediate withdrawals. Active Savings offers easy access products and withdrawals usually take one working day.
AER (Annual Equivalent Rate) shows what the interest rate/expected profit rate would be if it was paid and compounded once each year. It helps you compare the rates on different savings products. Once you have opened a fixed term product the rate won't change, but rates on easy access products can vary.
Gross means the rate without any tax removed. Interest/profits are paid gross. You are responsible for paying any tax due on interest/profits that exceed your Personal Savings Allowance to HM Revenue & Customs. Tax treatment can change.
The savings of private individuals held with authorised banks and building societies are covered under FSCS. All of our partner banks are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and covered under FSCS.
This website is issued by Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited (company number 1896481), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with firm reference 115248.
The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 915119). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money.
Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited and Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited are subsidiaries of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (company number 2122142).
Editor's choice: our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips