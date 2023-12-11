Sarah Coles

Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Head of Personal Finance

Sarah provides insight and analysis to the media, and co-presents HL's ‘Switch Your Money On' podcast. Her areas of expertise include savings and financial planning, but she also covers everything from tax to borrowing, spending and the housing market. She is passionate about encouraging people to get to grips with every aspect of their finances, so they have enough money for the things that really matter to them in life.

Personal finance

@sarahecoles

CV

Head of Personal Finance

Hargreaves Lansdown

Feb 2023 - Present

Senior Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Oct 2021 - Feb 2023 • 1 yrs 5 mos

Personal Finance Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Sept 2017 - Oct 2021 • 4 yrs 2 mo

Freelance Financial Journalist

Feb 2007 - Sept 2017 • 10 yrs 7 mos

In the press

Press articles quoting or featuring our experts and spokespeople. Hargreaves Lansdown is not responsible for these articles’ content and accuracy and may not share the views of the author or publication listed below.

