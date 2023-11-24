Autumn statement – what changes have been announced for ISAs?

This article is more than 6 months old
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
Following Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement on Wednesday, we look at what proposed changes to ISAs could mean for you.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
After weeks of rumours, Wednesday's autumn statement confirmed that Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) are set to get even nicer in time for their 25th birthday next year.
ISAs first launched in 1999. They're a great option to shelter your money from UK tax. Once money's paid into an ISA, it's then protected from both UK income and capital gains tax.
Over the years we've seen different types of ISAs launched and tweaks to ISA rules and regulations.
Jeremy Hunt has announced a roadmap for ISAs that aims to simplify some of these rules. Alongside a cut to the rate of National Insurance, this could be good news for ISA savers and investors.
The political landscape is, of course, changing all the time. So, while the government have confirmed their priorities for ISA reform, these changes aren't yet guaranteed.
“Savers and investors will be delighted the chancellor has taken the opportunity to pay some much-needed attention to ISAs to help make sure this much-loved part of the furniture remains a firm fixture for the future.
Sarah Coles, Head of Personal Finance
Some of the main ISA announcements in Wednesday's autumn statement included:
Despite some calls for an increase in annual allowances, the government's chosen to freeze these limits for the next tax year (6 April 2024 - 5 April 2025). This means the overall ISA allowance will stay at £20,000 per tax year.
You can currently split your allowance between a Stocks and Shares ISA, a Cash ISA, an Innovative Finance ISA and a Lifetime ISA (up to £4,000 per tax year which counts towards the overall £20,000 limit).
The Junior ISA allowance will stay at £9,000.
This will make it easier to have ISAs of the same type in different places in the same tax year (from April 2024). It could offer Cash ISA savers the chance to go after more competitive rates more easily, or pick and mix easy access and fixed rates.
It also helps protect those who accidentally pay into more than one of the same type of ISA in a single tax year. This is easily done if paying into an ISA by Direct Debit. The change removes that risk of breaking the rules.
In a similar way, this will give ISA savers and investors greater flexibility and control (from April 2024). The rules currently force an all-or-nothing approach to current year ISA transfers – you have to transfer your entire ISA of that type from the current tax year, or nothing at all.
The change is expected to mean you'll be in charge of how much you want to transfer, no matter when you made the subscription.
ISA savers and investors are currently required to, in essence, reapply for ISAs they already hold when there's been a gap of one tax year where no subscriptions were paid. Removing this rule should reduce the potential for confusion and cut down on unnecessary red tape.
This rule only directly impacts Cash ISAs, where the minimum age for opening an account is currently 16 years old. The 18+ rule will mirror other adult ISAs from April 2024. 16 and 17-year olds will continue to be able to open and save into a Junior ISA.
This could allow investors who might otherwise have been priced out of certain shares to hold these fractional investments in an ISA.
To read more about what was announced on Wednesday, including on tax and pensions, visit our autumn statement page.
With so much noise around proposed changes to ISAs, it's easy to forget there are already a range of options available to UK savers, investors and their families.
You don't need to wait until the 2024/25 tax year to take advantage of this year's annual allowance – it's easy to get started today. You could even make the most of the National Insurance cut coming in January to pay more into your ISA before the tax year ends on 5 April.
With HL, you can choose from a Stocks and Shares ISA, Cash ISA, Lifetime ISA, or Junior ISA for children. And you already have the flexibility to divide your ISA allowance between cash and investments.
For example, you could put £5,000 in a Cash ISA and then the remainder (£15,000) in a Stocks and Shares ISA.
ISA accounts explained. Learn about all the different ways you can use your ISA allowance this tax year.
Learn more about the different types of ISA
Our most popular account is the long-standing Stocks and Shares ISA. Again, plenty of choice and flexibility is already available. It's up to you where you invest – you can choose from ready-made options, or create your own ISA portfolio by picking from funds, shares and more.
The longer you invest, the less likely you are to lose money, but there are no guarantees. Unlike the security offered by cash, investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you put in.
Discover a tax efficient way to grow your wealth with a Stocks and Shares ISA
For shorter-term goals less than five years away or rainy-day savings, the HL Cash ISA also puts you in charge. In a single tax year, you can spread your ISA allowance across easy access, limited-access and fixed-term products (when available).
Compare our full range of accounts
If you already hold ISAs elsewhere, now could be a good time to bring them under one roof. It's easier to manage your ISAs when they're in one place, and we've just announced the return of our biggest ever transfer cashback offer.
See what's involved with transferring an ISA or find out more, including terms, for our latest ISA cashback offer.
