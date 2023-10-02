We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Essentials
  • A A A

    • Fixed-rate savings maturing soon? – what you need to know

    A wave of cash is heading for the savings market as many fixed-rate terms come to an end. If we don’t make the most of it, we could lose over a billion pounds in interest.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Duncan Jeffery
    Client Savings Lead

    2 October 2023

    It’s been a year since savers flooded their cash into fixed-term savings. From July to September 2022, £7.9 billion was moved into fixed-rate bonds. From October to December, that figure exploded to £30.8 billion.

    Most were fixed for just a year which means a wall of maturity, billions of pounds high, will be flooding back into the savings market over the coming months.

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if something is right for you, seek advice.

    How much interest could savers earn?

    Last October, the best one-year fixed rates were around 4.45%.

    Since then, the Bank of England (BoE) has raised the base interest rate another 2.25%. You can still find one-year fixes around 6%, and that’s despite the BoE recently putting a pause on further rate rises.

    But with the BoE putting the brakes on, we think savings rates are likely to settle. If rate expectations remain low, fixed savings rates will drop.

    Although if your fixed rate is maturing in a few months, it’s not time to panic.

    Sticky inflation means the base interest rate could be held high for a while. And providers looking to claim the maturing cash over the coming months will still compete. So, we’re not likely to see a dramatic savings rate drop in the near future.

    It means that even if you’re not able to get the best rates right now, you could still get a better rate on your money than you did last year.

    Why so many could miss out

    In many cases, when your fixed rate comes to an end, cash will roll over into a far less rewarding easy-access account. If you save with a high street bank, that will currently offer around 2%.

    Alternatively, cash will go back into the current account you paid from. Earning even less interest.

    Current accounts are costing us billions – get more from your savings

    If all maturing money found itself in one of these lower rates, instead of going into top fixed rates of 6%, we could miss out on just over a billion in interest.

    What can you do about it?

    It could pay to check when your fixed term is maturing – and making a note to act quickly when it does.

    There are great fixed rates available right now, and you might want to lock one of them in while they last. Just remember you usually can’t withdraw from fixed-rate products until the term ends. Inflation also reduces the future spending power of your money.

    If you don’t want to lock your money away, or you want more time to decide, the best easy-access accounts are over 5%.

    That’s still a higher rate than the top one-year fixes last year. Although bear in mind that easy-access rates can change at any time.

    Keep it simple

    One way to make this more straightforward is to use a savings platform, like Active Savings.

    You can access products from multiple banks and building societies through one online account. That means keeping an eye on all your savings in one place. When the time comes, you can switch to another rate with a different bank in minutes, without opening a new account.

    Plus, if you don’t want to decide straight away, you can choose an easy-access product for your money to automatically roll into. That means you can keep earning interest, without logging in again.

    DISCOVER ACTIVE SAVINGS

    This website is issued by Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited (company number 1896481), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with firm reference 115248.

    The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 915119). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money. Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited and Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited are subsidiaries of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (company number 2122142).



    Editor's choice: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Next week on the stock market

      29 September

      How to combat the rising cost of university

      28 September

      Next week on the stock market

      22 September

      Current accounts are costing us billions – get more from your savings

      18 September

      Next week on the stock market

      15 September

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Markets

      Next week on the stock market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

      Aarin Chiekrie

      29 Sep 2023 4 min read

      Category: Essentials

      How to combat the rising cost of university

      How to make your child's academic dreams come true without compromising on your future.

      Laura Burridge

      28 Sep 2023 4 min read

      Category: Markets

      Next week on the stock market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

      Aarin Chiekrie

      22 Sep 2023 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      Current accounts are costing us billions – get more from your savings

      Keeping too much money in current accounts is costing us dearly. Here’s how to get more from your savings, while keeping them accessible.

      Sarah Coles

      18 Sep 2023 4 min read