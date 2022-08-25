Is there still opportunity in retail shares?

The UK and US are grappling with the fastest increases in prices for over 40 years. Together with rising interest rates, which puts extra pressure on people’s incomes, consumers are seriously feeling the pinch. We’re even seeing an increase in people spending in cash so they can physically count the pennies. Alongside this, real wages (wages once adjusted for the increased cost of living) have fallen at their fastest rate in 20 years.

This makes the art of selling things to people more difficult. Something the world’s retailers know only too well. The US is home to some mammoth retail businesses. None are created equal, but consumer staples are often lauded as more resilient investment options even when the consumer backdrop is tough.

Now’s the time to assess the opportunities within the large-cap US retailers and remember past performance is not a guide to the future

Investing in individual companies isn’t right for everyone – it’s higher risk as your investment is dependent on the fate of that company. If a company fails, you risk losing your whole investment. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in, their specific risks, and make sure any shares you own are held as part of a diversified portfolio. Investments will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

This article isn’t personal advice, if you’re unsure if an investment is right for you please seek advice. Remember for most people, before trading in US shares you’ll need to complete a W-8BEN.

CVS Health

Healthcare most definitely falls into the non-discretionary sector. All that means is it’s the kind of thing people will spend money on no matter what. Health consciousness has only been heightened by the conditions of the last couple of years too. CVS Health’s second quarter revenue rose 11% to $80.6bn, and within that, operating profit rose $243m to $4.6bn compared to the previous year.

The group’s known corporately as a “health solutions” company. Business segments include Pharmacy Services, Retail, and Health Care Benefits. There’s no questioning CVS’ scale. It has close to 10,000 retail pharmacy locations across most of the US, Columbia and Puerto Rico.

CVS claims there’s one of its pharmacies within 5 miles of most Americans, and it’s this extensive network that really sets it apart, with convenience being a core driver of traffic. Added to that, there’s also a mail pharmacy service.

It’s also important to mention cost here. CVS has a focus on keeping prices low, which can be a tactic that hurts margins, but not if volumes rise enough. That’s a balancing act the group is getting right. But with operating margins in the region of 6%, that doesn’t leave a great deal of room for error moving forwards.

There are also some exciting growth areas, especially looking at Primary Care and Home Health, which look to boost CVS’ at-home and core care needs. Both are areas that have become more important to the world since the pandemic began and should be a source of longer-term growth in our opinion.

The group’s attractive model contributes to a prospective yield of 2.1%, with the projected dividend looking very well covered by earnings. As ever, please remember no dividend is ever guaranteed and yields are variable.

So, what’s the downside? CVS is carrying more debt than we’d like, with $42.7bn of the stuff heaped on the balance sheet. We aren’t saying this is a deal-breaker, and interest costs are actually coming down for the group. But it’s something to keep an eye on in an otherwise reasonable investment case.

Home Depot

Home Depot is also based in the US and is the world’s largest home improvement chain. Nerves were high going into the latest set of results, as DIY and home projects are traditionally the sort of thing consumers hold off on when times are tough.

Imagine our surprise when it released its highest quarterly sales and profits on record in the most recent results. Crucially, not only is demand remaining strong, but customers aren’t trading down (opting for less expensive substitutes). Home Depot acknowledged the US consumer base is looking reasonably robust, with savings rates strong, a good labour market and resilient wage growth all shoring up spending power.

This very positive performance could suggest we’re seeing a longer-term shift in home improvement spending. The pandemic increased the importance of our homes as lots of us are spending more time there than ever before.

There are some things to watch though. Although profit expectations for the full year have remained the same, sales are expected to slow in the second half. The extent of this is something to be monitored as inflation persists.

Consumers are facing a longer run of income pressure and things like fixed rate mortgages coming to the end of their term. This makes us question how long customers will be willing to spend big on DIY.

The group’s operating margins rose 0.4% in the second quarter. However, profitability is being protected by cost savings elsewhere as lots of Home Depot’s other input costs increased.

Savings aren’t a long-term way to generate profits, so eventually sales will have to pick up enough of the slack if costs remain elevated.

The number of transactions also fell 3% last quarter. So while people are still spending more overall, it’s because prices are higher rather than because they’re picking up more items.

Over the long run we tend to prefer companies that have a volume-led rather than price-led sales strategy, especially in industries where demand can come and go in cycles.

With a forward price to earnings ratio of 19, the market has high expectations for the retail chain. Over the long term we’re inclined to agree there’s opportunity. In the nearer term there’s an increased likelihood of ups and downs while the US consumer base grapples with economic changes.

Walmart

Walmart’s latest results were so good they have apparently eased concerns of a recession in the US. The world’s largest retailer saw a smaller drop in profits than forecast following two profit warnings since May. Second quarter operating profit fell 6.8% to $6.9bn.

There has been a shift in spending, with customers trading down – swapping deli meat for cheaper options like canned tuna or hot dogs. But overall spending has held up better than expected. Customers are still coming through the doors in droves, meaning sales growth of around 4.5% is expected at the full year, and US sales rose 6.5% on a comparable basis last quarter.

This is where Walmart’s position is potentially stronger than others in the current environment. Walmart is a cheaper option than the likes of Target, which is aimed at more of the middle market.

As people’s incomes feel under pressure, it seems as though customers are deciding to shop at a more value-focussed competitor. We think this is a core benefit that has room left to run.

As does Walmart’s enormous buying power. It has more control than average over its supply chain sheerly down to its scale.

That isn’t a cure-all though. Walmart still has an inventory and gross margin problem caused by the current situation. This comes as people reined in spending on general merchandise and clothing. One way to tackle excessive inventory is by discounting, which Walmart’s been doing.

This is a trend unlikely to reverse for a while in our opinion. Coupled with weaker international net sales growth, means profitability could be a struggle over the medium term.

Ultimately, Walmart has long-term attractions. Its sheer size is hard to overstate. In this business, being the biggest and best value have considerable advantages. The market’s not blind to these, with the market prepared to pay over $22 for each dollar of Walmart’s expected earnings. That puts pressure on the group to keep on surprising on the upside.

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

