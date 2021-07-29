Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Rolls Royce will reveal whether the tepid long-haul recovery will be enough to push free cash flow into the black

Ibstock navigates a tumultuous quarter for building supplies

Taylor Wimpey’s sales rate will set the stage for the second half

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

02-Aug Heineken* Half Year Results HSBC Holdings* Half Year Results XP Power Half Year Results

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

Rolls Royce – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

Our biggest question for Rolls Royce is whether or not the recovery in air traffic has been enough to meaningfully move the needle for the group’s Civil Aerospace arm, where it makes the bulk of its money. We suspect the division is still under strain as its bread and butter is producing and servicing widebody aircraft engines – those that primarily power long-haul planes. International travel is still hampered by various Covid restrictions, so engine flying hours likely remain depressed. At last check they were 40% of 2019 levels.

To temper the impact of a slowdown in Civil Aerospace, the group’s leaned heavily on a cost savings programme. We’re expecting an update on Rolls’ progress on the disposal of ITP Aero and whether or not it’s on track to deliver on its target of £1.3bn savings per year. If things are going to plan, we’d expect Rolls Royce to confirm its intention to become free cash positive at some point in the second half of the year although there are no guarantees.

See the latest Rolls Royce share price, charts and how to deal

Sign up to receive Rolls Royce research direct to your inbox

Ibstock – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

First quarter trading was modestly ahead of expectations, and the group confirmed investment in projects expected to deliver capacity for 75m extra bricks a year by 2024. Both are good news after a difficult 2020.

However, disruption to supply chains in the construction industry, and an accompanying spike in the cost of construction materials, make the outlook for these results uncertain. Shortages have led to higher prices. That's good news for margins but may also have disrupted construction activity and hit sales volumes. Exactly where the balance between prices and volumes ends up settling is unclear.

See the latest Ibstock share price, charts and how to deal

Sign up to receive Ibstock research direct to your inbox

Taylor Wimpey – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

Taylor Wimpey’s half year results could look really good when compared with 2020 because house buying slowed significantly during the first round of lockdowns. The weak comparison period in 2020 means 2019 is probably a more appropriate benchmark, though it’s doubtful the group will be quite at this level just yet. When we last heard from Taylor it was on track to meet its full year guidance.

Management’s comments on demand will set the stage for the second half, and we’d like to see a strong sales rate and a healthy forward order book to support this. We’ll also have half an eye on house prices. Halifax reported a small month-on-month fall in June despite a large rise year-on-year, and we’ll be interested to see whether this matches Taylor’s experience.

See the latest Taylor Wimpey share price, charts and how to deal

Sign up to receive Taylor Wimpey research direct to your inbox

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Existing client Advert in the press HL mention on another website Recommendation from a friend HL mention in the media Search Engine / Research Mobile application Advert on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.