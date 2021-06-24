Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results:

Dixons Carphone will let us know if the online business has lost any momentum.

We get our first glimpse at what Associated British Foods looks like now it’s back firing on all cylinders.

Micro Focus will fill in the half year details after a recent trading update.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

28-Jun No FTSE 350 reporters

29-Jun No FTSE 350 reporters

02-Jul No FTSE 350 reporters

*Companies on which we will be writing research.

Dixons Carphone – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Covid meant the electrical equipment specialist had to speed up its pivot to digital. We already know these efforts were remarkably successful, with online Electricals sales more than doubling to £4.5bn in the year. The group has doubled-down on its online service proposition, launching its ShopLive function, which connects customers to a real-life store assistant for help and product demonstrations. We wonder if this has helped keep online momentum moving in the right direction, even as restrictions ease.

One of the biggest things to watch is operating margins. At the last count, these were just under 2%, which means there’s little room for error. The group’s expecting full year pre-tax profit of £151m, plus net cash of £150m. Provided these goal posts haven’t moved, it will make the outlook statement very important.

Within that, any commentary on how the restructuring programme’s going would be very well received. The plan includes closing all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores and integrating them into Dixons and Currys PC World shops. This is the right move in our view, but as with any big changes, it comes with the risk of things going wrong – or over budget.

Associated British Foods – Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

Primark parent Associated British Foods is on track for a year-over-year profit decline, but all things considered, the retailer is in pretty good shape. Lockdowns hit revenue hard as Primark’s lack of online presence hurt sales. But the upcoming quarterly results could hopefully show the start of a recovery for ABF.

One of Primark’s biggest strengths throughout the crisis has been inventory management, which has kept the chain from heavy discounting like many of its peers. Instead, the group has mixed last year’s inventory with new lines to clear out unsold items. Demand was strong initially as its stores reopened, and we’ll be looking for evidence that the group has been able to offload last year’s spring and summer lines as shoppers return. If pent-up demand was as strong as management was expecting, we could see strong margins.

In contrast, sales in the group’s Grocery division will be up against tough comparisons after the boom last year. Together with rising US vegetable oil costs, profits in the division are unlikely to grow.

Micro Focus – William Ryder, Equity Analyst

Micro Focus has already told us it expects to report $1.4bn in revenue for the six months ending 30 April, representing a decline of about 5% when compared with 2020. That reflects declines across all business segments except Licencing, where sales are expected to be up 10% helped by some deals closing early and the impact of Covid last year. For the full year, Micro focus is targeting a “meaningful improvement in the rate of constant currency revenue decline”.

The group expects to report an underlying cash profit (EBITDA) margin of around 36%, which was ahead of market expectations when announced and is the result of the strong Licencing performance and cost saving measures.

Micro Focus has also announced a new Chief Financial Officer. Matt Ashley will join the business on 28 June.

