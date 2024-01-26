We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 29 January 2024.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    Published on 26 January 2024

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Novo Nordisk - will investments in production lift the lid on 2024 growth guidance?
    • We’ll find out if fourth-quarter cash flows have clammed up for Shell
    • Diageo will be hoping to avoid any more earnings disappointments



    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    29-Jan
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    30-Jan
    Alphabet* Full Year Results
    Diageo* Half Year Results
    Microsoft* Q2 Results
    Pets at Home* Q3 Results
    Pfizer* Full Year Results
    SSP Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Sthree Full Year Results
    31-Jan
    Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Full Year Results
    GSK* Q4 Results
    Novo Nordisk* Full Year Results
    01-Feb
    3i Group Q3 Operational Performance
    3i Infrastructure Q1 Trading Statement
    AG Barr* Full Year Trading Statement
    Airtel Africa Q3 Results
    Amazon* Full Year Results
    Apple* Q1 Results
    Cranswick Q3 Trading Statement
    Glencore Full Year Production Report
    JTC Q1 Trading Statement
    Meta* Full Year Results
    Rightmove Full Year Results
    Shell* Full Year Results
    02-Feb
    Chevron* Full Year Results

    Novo Nordisk – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    Novo Nordisk’s growth of late has been propelled by sales of its GLP-1 medicines in diabetes, with even stronger momentum in obesity care. We look forward to full year numbers next week, where the latest guidance suggests an increase of 32-38% for sales and 40-46% for operating profit.

    The forthcoming results provide an opportunity for Novo to set initial guidance for 2024. We hope to hear how investments in manufacturing are relieving production bottlenecks. We’ll also be looking out for an update on the regulatory pathway for a once weekly insulin injection for diabetics, IcoSema, which has recently seen positive clinical trials data.

    Shell – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    We’re not expecting to see a dip in oil & gas production in Shell’s fourth quarter numbers next week. However, lower refinery utilisation and weaker commodities prices have the potential to dent cash flows.

    Volatile pricing is part and parcel of being an energy company. However, an increased commitment to shareholder distributions and significant investment plans in both traditional and renewable energy means that there’s growing competition for funds. Meanwhile, there’s been mounting pressure for Shell to double down on its renewable commitments. So, we’ll be keeping a close eye on Shell’s plans to allocate its cash in 2024.

    Diageo – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Back in November 2023, Diageo shocked markets by warning that this year’s revenue and profit would both be lower than expected. This came as performance in its Latin America and Caribbean region was materially weaker than anticipated, with first-half organic sales set to decline by more than 20%. Because of this, first-half operating profit looks set to fall around 4.3% to £3.6bn when the group reports next week.

    In the group’s other major regions, momentum is expected to remain positive, with sales rising across the board. The Guinness brewer has a strong portfolio of brands under its belt, which should help it to return to 5-7% organic sales growth over the medium term. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the demand picture, with any further weakness likely to bring this guidance into question.

