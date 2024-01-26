Next week on the stock market

This article is more than 6 months old
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 29 January 2024.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:
|29-Jan
|No FTSE 350 Reporters
|30-Jan
|Alphabet*
|Full Year Results
|Diageo*
|Half Year Results
|Microsoft*
|Q2 Results
|Pets at Home*
|Q3 Results
|Pfizer*
|Full Year Results
|SSP Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Sthree
|Full Year Results
|31-Jan
|Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust
|Full Year Results
|GSK*
|Q4 Results
|Novo Nordisk*
|Full Year Results
|01-Feb
|3i Group
|Q3 Operational Performance
|3i Infrastructure
|Q1 Trading Statement
|AG Barr*
|Full Year Trading Statement
|Airtel Africa
|Q3 Results
|Amazon*
|Full Year Results
|Apple*
|Q1 Results
|Cranswick
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Glencore
|Full Year Production Report
|JTC
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Meta*
|Full Year Results
|Rightmove
|Full Year Results
|Shell*
|Full Year Results
|02-Feb
|Chevron*
|Full Year Results
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Novo Nordisk’s growth of late has been propelled by sales of its GLP-1 medicines in diabetes, with even stronger momentum in obesity care. We look forward to full year numbers next week, where the latest guidance suggests an increase of 32-38% for sales and 40-46% for operating profit.
The forthcoming results provide an opportunity for Novo to set initial guidance for 2024. We hope to hear how investments in manufacturing are relieving production bottlenecks. We’ll also be looking out for an update on the regulatory pathway for a once weekly insulin injection for diabetics, IcoSema, which has recently seen positive clinical trials data.
We’re not expecting to see a dip in oil & gas production in Shell’s fourth quarter numbers next week. However, lower refinery utilisation and weaker commodities prices have the potential to dent cash flows.
Volatile pricing is part and parcel of being an energy company. However, an increased commitment to shareholder distributions and significant investment plans in both traditional and renewable energy means that there’s growing competition for funds. Meanwhile, there’s been mounting pressure for Shell to double down on its renewable commitments. So, we’ll be keeping a close eye on Shell’s plans to allocate its cash in 2024.
Back in November 2023, Diageo shocked markets by warning that this year’s revenue and profit would both be lower than expected. This came as performance in its Latin America and Caribbean region was materially weaker than anticipated, with first-half organic sales set to decline by more than 20%. Because of this, first-half operating profit looks set to fall around 4.3% to £3.6bn when the group reports next week.
In the group’s other major regions, momentum is expected to remain positive, with sales rising across the board. The Guinness brewer has a strong portfolio of brands under its belt, which should help it to return to 5-7% organic sales growth over the medium term. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the demand picture, with any further weakness likely to bring this guidance into question.
