Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

Novo Nordisk - will investments in production lift the lid on 2024 growth guidance?

We’ll find out if fourth-quarter cash flows have clammed up for Shell

Diageo will be hoping to avoid any more earnings disappointments

Read the video transcript Lead investment anaylst Sophie Lund-Yates appears on screen to talk through next week's share reporters. We’re due a flurry of tech earnings next week. These are hotly anticipated because they offer a window into artificial intelligence demand. AI is what’s got the market hot under the collar in recent times. Retail sales in the US rose 5.6% in December, which bodes well for Amazon’s substantial retail business. One thing to keep an eye on will be to what extent November’s Black Friday poached sales from further down the line, especially in Europe. This makes the outlook statement especially important – it will be crucial to understand if consumer sentiment is expected to weaken in the current quarter. Cloud business Amazon Web Servies, or AWS, will be in the spotlight too. Expectations are that 2024 will see cloud spending rise as companies loosen their purse strings now that the economic picture is stabilising. Many tech companies, including Google parent Alphabet and Meta are very exposed to advertising spending too. The market’s currently expecting there to be a healthy rebound in ad spending which bodes well for tech stocks – and next week we’ll get an idea of if that’s ringing true. Please remember there are no guarantees. If you’re liking this content please don’t forget to subscribe to our channel using the link below.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

29-Jan No FTSE 350 Reporters

30-Jan Alphabet* Full Year Results Diageo* Half Year Results Microsoft* Q2 Results Pets at Home* Q3 Results Pfizer* Full Year Results SSP Group Q1 Trading Statement Sthree Full Year Results

02-Feb Chevron* Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Novo Nordisk – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Novo Nordisk’s growth of late has been propelled by sales of its GLP-1 medicines in diabetes, with even stronger momentum in obesity care. We look forward to full year numbers next week, where the latest guidance suggests an increase of 32-38% for sales and 40-46% for operating profit.

The forthcoming results provide an opportunity for Novo to set initial guidance for 2024. We hope to hear how investments in manufacturing are relieving production bottlenecks. We’ll also be looking out for an update on the regulatory pathway for a once weekly insulin injection for diabetics, IcoSema, which has recently seen positive clinical trials data.

Shell – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

We’re not expecting to see a dip in oil & gas production in Shell’s fourth quarter numbers next week. However, lower refinery utilisation and weaker commodities prices have the potential to dent cash flows.

Volatile pricing is part and parcel of being an energy company. However, an increased commitment to shareholder distributions and significant investment plans in both traditional and renewable energy means that there’s growing competition for funds. Meanwhile, there’s been mounting pressure for Shell to double down on its renewable commitments. So, we’ll be keeping a close eye on Shell’s plans to allocate its cash in 2024.

Diageo – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Back in November 2023, Diageo shocked markets by warning that this year’s revenue and profit would both be lower than expected. This came as performance in its Latin America and Caribbean region was materially weaker than anticipated, with first-half organic sales set to decline by more than 20%. Because of this, first-half operating profit looks set to fall around 4.3% to £3.6bn when the group reports next week.

In the group’s other major regions, momentum is expected to remain positive, with sales rising across the board. The Guinness brewer has a strong portfolio of brands under its belt, which should help it to return to 5-7% organic sales growth over the medium term. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the demand picture, with any further weakness likely to bring this guidance into question.

