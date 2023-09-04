We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Investing and saving
  • A A A

    • Pass it on – how to help someone you know get started with investing

    From friends to family, here are some tips to help you and your loved ones get started with investing.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    CJ Hill
    Investment Writer

    25 August 2023

    Whether it’s your best friend, next-door neighbour, your favourite uncle or a new-born baby, we all know someone who could benefit from investing.

    Not everyone will be ready to invest today. But it’s important to spread the message that with the right circumstances, anyone can be an investor.

    This article isn’t advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you or someone you know, ask for financial advice.

    First things first

    Investing can help people make more of their money and grow their wealth over time.

    In fact, for 91% of 10-year periods, investments in shares have done better than holding cash. Before getting started though, there are a few things that everyone should be clear on.

    Once they’re clear on the above, here are some pointers that could be helpful to pass on to people you know.

    It might be easier than they think

    If the person you have in mind is happy to do some research, there’s plenty of information available for beginners. You could share:

    Or if you think back to when you started investing, were there certain things you wish you’d known? Your own experiences might be useful to the people you know.

    There are different accounts to choose from

    Your friends and family might find it useful to know that there are different investment accounts to choose from. For example:

    • Your niece who’s saving for a first home might like to know they could get a 25% government bonus with a Lifetime ISA (LISA).
    • Your self-employed friend who’s been trying to decide whether to start a pension might like to learn more about tax relief.
    • Your brother with young children could be interested in Junior ISAs.
    • Friends and family who are looking to save tax might like to learn more about our most popular account. Anyone opening their first HL Stocks and Shares ISA before 28 September could even qualify for a cash bonus. Terms apply.

    You’ll need to make anyone you’re helping aware that there are also restrictions and rules around certain products, which they can find on our website.

    For example, to benefit from the LISA bonus, you need to be aged between 18 and 39 to open the account and it needs to be open for at least 12 months. Then can use the money towards a first home. If the money’s used before then or it’s needed for something that isn’t a first home and you’re younger than 60, you may have to pay a 25% government withdrawal charge.

    Tax rules can change, and their benefits depend on individual circumstances.

    See our full range of accounts

    Investments can be personal and affordable

    There isn’t a one-size-fits-all when it comes to investing.

    If the person you’re looking to help hasn’t invested before, they might not be aware of the different options. You could let them know it’s possible to choose from a host of options. For example ready-made options, or pick shares in the companies they love. If ethics are important to them, they could research responsible investments. For low-cost diversification, index funds could be an option.

    If they’re happy making their own decisions, they should be able to find something that’s personal to them, without needing huge sums set aside. It’s possible to get started from £100 as a lump sum, or from £25 a month with HL.

    See our latest investment ideas for a Direct Debit

    Expert help is at hand

    Not everyone will feel comfortable managing their own money.

    If you know friends or family who might benefit from financial advice, you could pass on the details of our expert team. They can help with everything from investment advice to inheritance tax and retirement planning.

    Learn more about financial advice

    Editor's choice: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      3 share ideas for younger investors

      1 September

      Forgotten Child Trust Funds – is there £2,000 waiting for your child?

      25 August

      5 reasons why we gift our money

      24 August

      High wages and inflation – how do they affect the pension triple lock and the state pension?

      18 August

      What the women’s World Cup can teach us about scoring financial goals

      15 August

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      3 share ideas for younger investors

      Where should younger investors be looking to invest? We take a look at 3 share ideas that could help you get started.

      Matt Britzman

      01 Sep 2023 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      Forgotten Child Trust Funds – is there £2,000 waiting for your child?

      Unclaimed Child Trust Funds total £1.7 billion and there might be one with your child’s name on it. Here we look at where the money is and how you can find it.

      Laura Burridge

      25 Aug 2023 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      5 reasons why we gift our money

      We look at some of the biggest reasons for gifting our money to our loved ones.

      Nick Colman

      24 Aug 2023 3 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      High wages and inflation – how do they affect the pension triple lock and the state pension?

      We look at how the pension triple lock is set to increase the state pension with wages likely the main influencer.

      Helen Morrissey

      18 Aug 2023 3 min read