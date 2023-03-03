Premium bond prizes and green bonds – how NS&I sets its rates

Premium bonds are somewhat of a national treasure. They’re loved by more than 22 million savers, who are prepared to forgo any interest, and accept the likelihood that in an average month they’ll win nothing, in return for the chance of winning a prize at some point in the future.

Although the odds of winning remain one in 24,000, National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has boosted the prize fund rate five times in the last year. Currently at 3.3%, this is the highest it’s been for over 14 years and triple the rate a year ago.

The number of prizes worth £50-£100,000 has increased, and Ian said that inflation had played a part in this decision.

In one of the latest episodes of our Switch Your Money ON podcast, he said it was “a lot about giving people bigger prizes, and reflects the fact that people love to win on the premium bonds, but they love to win big even more.”

The increases also reflect a fast-changing savings market. The Bank of England has risen the base rate to the highest level in 14 years, which has seen interest rates on savings accounts rise too.

Why the rates aren’t usually the best around

NS&I is also home to a range of savings accounts backed by the government. At a time of rising rates, NS&I has boosted those on offer a number of times, but they remain well below the most competitive in the market.

Ian explained that this is because NS&I doesn’t just have to think about customers.

“It’s about balancing the interests of the taxpayer, who is effectively paying the interest, the customers who are receiving it, but also the overall market. We’re trying to strike a point in the market where we’re not disrupting what’s going on. It does mean we’re rarely at the top of the tables, but we think we’ve struck a fair balance for everybody.”

There was a strong exception to the rule during the pandemic, when rates elsewhere in the market plummeted. But punchy government targets kept NS&I rates higher. Since then, rates have reverted to something far more typical.

You can find better rates if you look for them. Active Savings is one way to take the hassle out of moving your savings around to get a better deal.

You can pick and choose easy access and fixed-term savings products from a range of banks and building societies, all in one online account. You’ll save time and effort without having ID checks and application forms to move your savings between different banking partners. And you can see all your savings together in one place, making it easier to manage.

Mix and match fixed term rates that range from a few months to several years, all alongside your emergency easy or limited access cash pot. There’s no limit to the number of products you can choose. Please remember fixed term products generally only allow access to funds at maturity and inflation reduces the spending power of money.