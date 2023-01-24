What falling house prices mean for your finances – and your retirement

House prices have gone down. They fell 0.3% between October and November last year, and they continued to pull back in December. While the annual figures are still showing double digit growth, if we continue on this trajectory, we’re likely to get to a point when they’re falling.

Falling house prices can cause real problems for people with very little equity in their home, or those on the cusp of trading down. But they can also have a big impact on our finances.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if a course of action is right for you, ask for advice.

The impact of falling house prices on your finances

Homeowners tend to feel less well off when prices fall. They can cut spending – particularly on home improvements and furnishings.

When prices were rising, some will have dipped into the equity on their property either to do work on their home, or to cover other gaps in their finances – from paying off short-term debts to making up for shortfalls in their income. Not being able to dip into growing equity means they’re forced to make big changes to their spending. If not, these areas of their finances start to cause problems.

Our savings and resilience tool bases its forecasts on house prices dropping 10.4% from the peak in the third quarter of 2022 to the end of 2023. It’s also modelled the impact of an 18% drop if more downside risks come to fruition. With a bigger fall in house prices, working-age homeowners would see their average retirement resilience score drop seven times more than for renters.

To get a rounded picture of what people’s future retirement income and outgoings could look like, our comparison tool looks at how much equity people have in their home, alongside pension savings and other assets.

The idea is that the less equity you have when you get to retirement, the more you’ll need to pay to keep a roof over your head. That also means there’s less opportunity to use that equity to support your income.

House prices and building equity

Rising house prices automatically build the equity in your home, because the mortgage becomes a smaller percentage of the value of the property. Conversely, falling house prices shrink the amount of equity you hold. The more you have borrowed, the more any changes are magnified.

The average resilience drop for Gen Z and Millennial homeowners was three times higher than for the boomer generation. That’s because they tend to have borrowed a larger proportion of the house value.

This is coming at a time when rising mortgage rates are adding an average of £250 to people’s monthly outgoings, which hits overall resilience too.

Our comparison tool shows our short-term resilience will take a dive as people remortgage this year. Some people will be forced to spend more of their income rather than squirreling it away, and others will spend their savings.

Remortgaging in 2023 – should you consider remortgaging now or wait?

Debt is also a concern, as some will struggle to balance a tighter budget, and could start to build expensive short-term debts.

Times are increasingly tight for homeowners. If your mortgage is set to rise, it’s essential to take stock and work on cutting your costs, to help protect your savings and stave off debt.

Learn more about controlling your debt

You might be tempted to switch to an interest-only mortgage for a period, or extend the term to help bring prices down. If you are, make sure you consider all your options, and the negative impact it will have on your retirement plans.

Explore our savings and resilience tool

Editor's choice: our weekly email

Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Recommendation from a friend Existing client Advert in the press Advert on another website Mobile application HL mention on another website Search Engine / Research HL mention in the media Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.