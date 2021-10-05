Why the ‘S’ in ESG is finally in focus, and how to consider it in your portfolio

Social investment factors have sometimes been overlooked compared to Environmental and Governance ones. But since the start of the pandemic, social issues have been brought to our attention like never before.

The pandemic exposed glaring inequalities in areas like income, health and diversity. Investors are now increasingly scrutinising the way companies treat their staff, suppliers and customers. It’s more and more important investors do the research to understand the social practices of the companies they invest in, to make sure they’re not taking any unexpected risks.

What social risks should investors consider?

Diversity is an increasingly important social factor for investors to think about. Studies show that diverse teams improve performance and lead to better decisions. If a senior management team is dominated by any one social group, it might struggle to understand and represent the views of a diverse workforce, or a diverse customer base. It could also lack sufficient challenge in their decision making.

Assessing how companies uphold human rights, labour rights and freedom of association, both within their business and their supply chains, is another important way to understand the culture of a business. A company operates best when the workforce is positive and productive. It should also help reduce employee turnover, absenteeism and strike action.

Case Study: when social issues cost investors dearly Companies that don’t take social issues seriously could face serious reputational damage. In July 2020, fast fashion company Boohoo was embroiled in scandal. A Leicester-based garment factory in its supply chain was found committing serious health and safety breaches and paying its workers below the national minimum wage. The company's share price later fell more than 40%, wiping £2.1bn off its valuation and it’s still yet to hit pre-scandal levels.

Investors should also consider external social factors. For instance, a business should look to have a good relationship with its local community. This can help avoid any political interference, protest or other disruption. It should also try not to source products from controversial areas, to avoid negative press attention and consumer backlash.

Finally, its products should be thoroughly quality controlled, as the company could be held legally responsible if its products cause damage, injury or death.

What about social opportunities?

Analysing social factors isn’t just about trying to reduce risk. It’s also about assessing the impact that social megatrends, that look likely to drive society forward over the coming decades, can have on your investments.

One example is automation and artificial intelligence (AI). They offer the potential for faster, more precise production, lower labour costs and reduced health and safety risks. This has significant implications for investors.

Consider the transport industry. Some suggest self-driving vehicles could replace taxi, bus and lorry drivers within the coming decades. This will benefit companies that embrace automation and IA. Companies that don’t innovate will be left behind.

Digital disruption is another social megatrend. Established companies are increasingly being knocked off their perches by competitors who have harnessed digital innovation.

Airbnb, for example, has completely upended the travel industry by connecting travellers directly to property owners willing to host them. For investors, digital disruption can be both a risk and an opportunity. Considering which companies will thrive, and which ones will struggle, in a digital economy is more important than ever.

Changing demographics should also be taken into account. The average life expectancy in the UK has risen from 71 in 1960 to 81 in 2020. At the same time, the birth rate has fallen, meaning the overall median age has risen from 35.6 to 40.5. Older people are generally wealthier than younger people, but tend to spend less on consumer goods. That’s a risk for some industries, while other industries, like healthcare, could see increased demand.

This isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice. Remember all investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Considering social issues in your portfolio

This week is Good Money Week. It's a national campaign that aims to raise awareness of responsible investing. We think it could be a great time to make sure your portfolio considers social risks and has the potential to benefit from social megatrends.

If you don’t have the time or knowledge to consider social factors when investing in individual companies, you could consider a fund. There are lots of funds that take social risks into account and look to benefit from social megatrends. We look at two in more detail below.

Investing in funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

FP WHEB Sustainability The team behind the FP WHEB Sustainability fund invest based on nine sustainable investment themes. These range from resource efficiency and sustainable transport to health, education and wellbeing. The team scrutinises the environmental, social and governance credentials of each company, both before adding it to the fund, and on an ongoing basis while they’re invested. As the pandemic unfolded in early 2020, the WHEB team looked at how all the companies in their portfolio reacted, particularly those in the pharmaceutical sector. They urged sector-wide collaboration to help make sure there was support for all stakeholders. Lots of the fund’s investments also have the potential to benefit from social megatrends. Examples include Orpea, a leading operator of nursing homes for the elderly in France. It focuses on high-quality care and should benefit from an ageing population. This is the only fund managed by the WHEB team, meaning it’s their sole focus. The portfolio looks very different to the wider global stock market, so we expect it to perform differently too. The fund's focus towards small and medium-sized companies adds risk. FIND OUT MORE ABOUT FP WHEB Sustainability INCLUDING CHARGES FP WHEB Sustainability KEY INVESTOR INFORMATION



Baillie Gifford Positive Change The Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund invests globally in companies that create positive change in one of four areas: social inclusion and education, environment and resource needs, healthcare and quality of life, and addressing the needs of the world’s poorest. The managers consider the environmental, social and governance issues surrounding each company they invest in. Lots of the fund’s investments are harnessing technology and innovation to disrupt their industries. The fund also invests in companies that allow other businesses to innovate and become more efficient. Shopify, for example, is a global commerce company that offers a variety of services to help small businesses flourish, while TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor maker. Its scale and innovation has been critical in making semiconductors cheaper, which has helped make technology more affordable. The fund invests in quite a niche area of the market, so we expect it to perform differently to other funds in the IA Global sector at times. It also invests in a relatively small number of companies, and emerging markets, which adds risk. FIND OUT MORE ABOUT Baillie Gifford Positive Change INCLUDING CHARGES Baillie Gifford Positive Change KEY INVESTOR INFORMATION



