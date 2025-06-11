Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Personal finance

HL savers flood into fixed rates – how to get great savings rates

Why are fixed rates becoming more popular with HL clients? We take a closer look and explore why fixing part of your savings could be a smart move right now.
Mature couple checking on their savings rates
Written by
Mark.png
Mark Hicks
Head of Active Savings
Published Jun 11, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

There’s been a clear shift in how our Active Savings clients have been saving lately.

Almost half of HL savers cash went into fixed rates in May, up from just 32% in March.

So, why are HL clients more interested in fixed rates?

This article is not personal advice. If you’re not sure an action is right for you, ask for advice.

Easy-access rates are under pressure

Uncertainty around what’s next for the base interest rate has meant that easy-access savings has offered more attractive headline rates compared to fixed-term deals.

But that’s starting to change.

Recent Bank of England base interest rate cuts have put pressure on banks to drop easy-access rates – closing the gap between competitive fixed rates, and top easy-access rates.

Savers are recognising this shift and moving quickly to lock in competitive fixed rates while they’re still available.

They’re securing these returns for the entire fixed period, giving them greater certainty at a time when the future for interest rates is still unclear.

Broader market still hesitant to fix

Despite this growing trend among HL savers, broader sentiment among UK savers remains cautious.

A recent survey* we did revealed that two thirds of people wouldn’t even consider fixing their savings.

But why?

The most common concern is they don’t want to lock their money away.

That’s a perfectly understandable worry, as fixed rates generally don’t let you withdraw money until maturity. But it highlights the importance of seeing your savings as a portfolio rather than a single pot.

We all need to keep an emergency savings pot that’s easy to access in case anything unexpected happens. However, anything you don’t need for six months, a year, two years or even up to five years, can all be fixed in separate pots.

This means you’ll be getting a fixed rate of interest (that’s often higher than easy access) for the whole period, and you’ll get the money back when you need it.

Savings platforms like Active Savings make it easy to manage multiple pots in one place, while getting great rates in a way that suits you.

See the best Active Savings rates

*Figures in this article are from a survey of 2,000 people by Opinium for HL in April 2025.

Explore Active Savings

This website is issued by Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited (company number 1896481), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with firm reference 115248.

The Active Savings service is provided by Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited (company number 8355960). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 915119). Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 with firm reference 901007 for the issuing of electronic money. Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited and Hargreaves Lansdown Savings Limited are subsidiaries of Hargreaves Lansdown (company number 2122142).

Latest from Personal finance
Personal Finance Newsletter
Sign up for Monday Money Matters. Get the top stories from HL, including top tax-saving tips and the latest on pensions, savings, annuities and the housing market.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Mark.png
Mark Hicks
Head of Active Savings

Mark is passionate about developing our savings products to help people make their cash work harder. With an extensive career in various growth businesses, he has expertise in financial markets, especially interest rate movements and central bank policy. He provides clients with more choices and better products, enabling them to save for a better future.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 11th June 2025