Mark.png

Mark Hicks

Head of Active Savings

Mark is passionate about developing our savings products to help people make their cash work harder. With an extensive career in various growth businesses, he has expertise in financial markets, especially interest rate movements and central bank policy. He provides clients with more choices and better products, enabling them to save for a better future.

CV

Head of Savings

Hargreaves Lansdown

Jul 2023 - Present

Head of Bank Partnerships

Flagston

Oct 2018 - Jul 2023 · 4 yrs 10 mos

Fixed Income Sales & Execution Trader

JB Drax Honore

Jan 2017 - May 2018 · 1 yr 5 mos

Vice President

Deutsche Bank

Feb 2013 - Dec 2017 · 4 yrs 11 mo