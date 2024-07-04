Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Mark Hicks
Head of Active Savings
Mark is passionate about developing our savings products to help people make their cash work harder. With an extensive career in various growth businesses, he has expertise in financial markets, especially interest rate movements and central bank policy. He provides clients with more choices and better products, enabling them to save for a better future.
Latest content from Mark
CV
Head of Savings
Hargreaves Lansdown
Jul 2023 - Present
Head of Bank Partnerships
Flagston
Oct 2018 - Jul 2023 · 4 yrs 10 mos
Fixed Income Sales & Execution Trader
JB Drax Honore
Jan 2017 - May 2018 · 1 yr 5 mos
Vice President
Deutsche Bank
Feb 2013 - Dec 2017 · 4 yrs 11 mo