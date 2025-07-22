Segment title

Investing in funds for beginners

Investing can feel overwhelming, especially with so many options available. One of the most accessible and popular ways to grow your money over time is through investment funds.
Written by
Clare Stinton
Head of Workplace Saving Analysis
Published Jul 22, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Investment funds pool money from multiple investors to buy a diversified portfolio of assets, such as stocks, bonds, or other securities. Managed by professional fund managers, these funds aim to deliver returns based on specific investment goals and risk levels.

There are several types of investment funds, including:

  • Mutual Funds – Actively managed funds where managers make decisions about how to allocate assets.

  • Index Funds – Passively track a specific market index, like the FTSE 100 or S&P 500.

  • Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) – Similar to index funds but traded like stocks on an exchange.

  • Hedge Funds – Typically for high-net-worth individuals, using more complex strategies to seek higher returns.

Why Consider Investment Funds?

Investment funds offer several advantages:

  • Diversification: Spreading your investment across multiple assets reduces risk.

  • Professional Management: Fund managers handle the research and decision-making.

  • Accessibility: Many funds have low minimum investment requirements.

  • Liquidity: Most funds allow you to buy or sell shares relatively easily.

Things to Watch Out For

While investment funds can be a smart choice, it's important to consider:

  • Fees: Management and performance fees can eat into your returns.

  • Performance History: Past performance isn’t a guarantee of future results.

  • Risk Profile: Make sure the fund aligns with your risk tolerance and financial goals.

Getting started

Before investing, take time to:

  1. Define your investment goals (e.g., retirement, saving for a home).

  2. Understand your risk tolerance.

  3. Research different types of funds and compare their performance and fees.

  4. Consider speaking with a financial advisor for tailored advice.

Clare writes with a focus on Retirement and Pensions, and is a financially fearless ambassador. She takes a leading role in raising awareness of the obstacles that women face with regards to investments and savings.

