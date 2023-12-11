Clare Stinton
Clare writes with a focus on Retirement and Pensions, and is a financially fearless ambassador. She takes a leading role in raising awareness of the obstacles that women face with regards to investments and savings. She's passionate about making a genuine improvement to people’s financial circumstances, empowering and providing them with the confidence to make the better investment choices.
CV
Workplace Financial Wellbeing Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
November 2021 - Present
Workplace Financial Wellbeing Specialist
Hargreaves Lansdown
Jun 2017 - Nov 2021 • 4 yrs 6 mos
Corporate Vantage Scheme Manager
Hargreaves Lansdown
Apr 2015 - Jun 2017 • 2 yrs 3 mos
