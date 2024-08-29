Is now the time to look at housebuilders? 3 share ideas

High levels of inflation have been a major headwind in recent years, causing central banks to raise interest rates in a bid to bring it back under control.

Higher interest rates generally aren’t good for housebuilders. They push up mortgage costs and reduce buyer affordability, leading to lower sales and painful reading for investors.

But with stock markets expecting several rate cuts by the end of the year, could this dynamic be about to shift into reverse?

Here are three companies that are well-positioned to benefit if that’s the case.

Berkeley Group Berkeley Group is one of our preferred names in the sector. Its London focus and higher-end product, with an average selling price of £664,000 at the last count, means it offers something different from the other large builders. Many of its sites are technically challenging, and that's afforded it enviable margins in the past. Domestic and international demand in the key London area is likely to remain more robust than in other parts of the country. Considering the economic challenges that housebuilders have had to wrestle with in recent times, we think Berkley's put in a resilient showing. It's one of the best-run builders in the sector from an operational standpoint. That meant full-year revenue and profits only fell at mid-single-digit rates, despite selling 13% fewer homes than the year before. We expect Berkeley's operational prowess to continue. While the order book has cooled, it still brings good revenue visibility, with around 80% of this year's sales already locked in. As long as costs are kept under control, the low-single-digit operating profit growth that markets are expecting this year looks well within reach. The balance sheet is also in very good shape. It's sitting on a healthy net cash position, laying the foundation for the group's plans to return £283mn to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks in the year to 30 September 2025. But remember, no shareholder returns are guaranteed. There are some issues to keep in mind though. Berkeley's announced a new 10-year project to develop and rent out 4,000 new homes in the London area. Tapping into the hot rental market while sales remain subdued makes sense, and the plan is to set up a portfolio of mature assets before looking to dispose of them. But the issue is it's a slower route to growth than the usual strategy of selling assets on a forward basis. All in, Berkeley's higher-end focus offers something different to the broader sector. Its valuation is below the long-run average which we see as an opportunity given its track record of operational efficiency. But near-term challenges remain, and there's no guarantee of success.

Is the US housing market attractive?

Before diving into the business performance of our US pick, it’s important to understand the fundamental differences between the US and UK housing markets.

In the UK, homeowners typically have fixed mortgages for up to five years. This means that many UK mortgage holders are likely to see their payments rise as they roll off their fixed periods, regardless of whether they move home.

In the US, a 30-year fixed mortgage is the norm. The majority of US mortgages are locked in at relatively low rates compared to today’s level.

This means that if homeowners want to move, they’d have to take out a new mortgage at a much higher rate. This reduced affordability means many existing homeowners are either unable or unwilling to move.

The reluctance to give up low mortgage rates has led to sales of existing homes drying up and stifling overall supply. Given this dynamic, we think new, rather than existing, homes are set to play an important role in the US housing market.

D.R. Horton D.R. Horton is America's largest new home builder by volume. Third-quarter revenue rose 2% to $10bn, largely driven by an increased number of house sales. Operating at such a large scale has afforded Horton enviable margins towards the top end compared to peers. While that's not guaranteed to continue indefinitely, it does show the group knows how to run a tight ship and that customers trust the brand. Another aspect we like is that the group doesn't pigeonhole itself to just one type of customer. It offers homes at various price points, targeted at first-time buyers, larger homes for growing families, as well as more expensive homes aimed towards luxury buyers. This diversification of property types should help at a time when all types of buyers are struggling. Being a homebuilder in this environment brings its own challenges. Higher building costs has been keeping a lid on profitability. Affording a new mortgage has become much tougher, keeping the housing market tight. That's not something we expect to change quickly, but with a track record of positive free cash flows and relatively low net debt levels, it's something we think Horton can navigate. The tight housing market has some benefits though. It's helped prop up house prices and will likely continue to do so in the near term. The strong financial position saw more than $500m returned to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends in the third quarter alone. A new $4.0bn share buyback programme has been announced. But as always, no shareholder returns are guaranteed. While housebuilding is typically a tough sector during economic uncertainty, Horton's position in the US market is strong. Despite the valuation being at the higher end compared to peers, the group's scale, strong balance sheet and free cash flows make it our preferred name. There's no guarantee of success though, and the housing market isn't out of the woods yet, so expect ups and downs along the way. Remember, before you can trade US or Canadian shares, you need to complete and return a W-8BEN form – this entitles you to save tax on any dividends.