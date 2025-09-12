September Slump – 3 share ideas to consider if markets stall

September has a reputation among investors – and not a good one.

Over the last 100 years, September has been the worst month for US stock markets, often testing the nerves of even seasoned investors.

But these stock market slumps and periods of volatility can breed opportunity.

So, if markets wobble again this September, don’t panic.

As the legendary investor Warren Buffett famously said:

“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”

Staying invested, and even topping up your portfolio when this aligns with your circumstances, through the short-term noise is key to long-term success.

With that in mind, here are three share ideas that stand out to us if markets come under pressure again this September.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, seek advice. Investments and any income from them will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future and ratios shouldn’t be looked at on their own.

Investing in an individual company isn’t right for everyone because if that company fails, you could lose your whole investment. If you cannot afford this, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

Airbus Airbus offers a way to tap into the growing demand for air travel and rising global defence budgets. Building aircraft is its bread and butter, accounting for 70% of the group's €29.6bn first-half revenue. Given it only has one major competitor, Airbus enjoys favourable market dynamics, with the split roughly 60/40 in its favour. Incredibly complex supply chains help to keep outside competition at bay. But it's also a double-edged sword. Some of Airbus' suppliers have struggled to keep up with demand of late, and that could have a knock-on effect on Airbus hitting its production targets. The group's hoping to have around 820 commercial aircraft flying off the production line this year, but a slow start in the first half has dampened investor sentiment. While management remains confident that the pace will pick up, we see scope for Airbus falling slightly short of its full-year target. That's not a major issue in our eyes. Improvements in the Defence & Space division are helping to pick up some of the slack, returning to profitability in the first half after a tough period of write-downs. With Europe looking to ramp up its defence spending in the coming years, we think Airbus looks well placed to capture some of the rising demand. The balance sheet is in great shape, with net cash standing at €7.0bn. That means regular dividend payments are well covered, and we see scope for increased shareholder returns if cash levels improve further. But remember, shareholder returns can vary and are never guaranteed. The valuation sits a touch above the long-run average, but we don't see that as too demanding given its market position and strong demand outlook. If Airbus can iron out supply chain issues, there could be a long runway of growth ahead. But execution risk and the uncertainty surrounding tariffs mean there could be some turbulence along the way.

GSK Speaking of slumps, GSK's valuation has been on a downward trend in recent years, and it now sits towards the bottom end of its peer group on a forward price-to-earnings basis. We think that's unjustified given the group's improving underlying performance. First-half results benefitted from a recovery in vaccine sales, which is expected to continue over the rest of 2025. Alongside impressive growth in HIV treatments (around 24% of revenue) and cancer medicines, full-year revenue and profit guidance were upgraded slightly. Zooming out, the healthcare giant also stands to benefit from long-term megatrends like an ageing global population. With senior citizens keen to maintain a good quality of life into their later years, we expect demand for GSK's services to keep rising for some time. A strong clinical pipeline of therapies underpins GSK's hopes of 14 new product launches over the next six years, each with peak annual sales potential of over $2bn. There are no guarantees, but we think there could be some upside to the 2031 revenue target of £40bn (2024: £31.4bn). Despite the potential, sentiment towards the pharmaceutical sector remains weighed down by tariff concerns and the possibility of further US legislation to cut drug prices. We think these concerns are a touch overdone. This year's guidance already reflects existing tariffs, and GSK's exploring supply chain adjustments to manage future changes to import and export charges. Drug pricing reform is the bigger risk in our eyes, but Donald Trump's proposals still face significant hurdles. Until there's more clarity, expect volatility to remain higher than usual. The balance sheet is in good shape, and there's a respectable 4.6% forward dividend yield. As always, no shareholder returns are guaranteed. Alongside an attractive valuation, GSK remains one of our preferred names in the healthcare space. But the risk of failure in drug development can be high, which could weigh on the group's future growth potential.