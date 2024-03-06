What are the pension tax perks saving us billions?

The government encourages people to save for retirement by offering generous tax perks. And the efforts to incentivise pension contributions are estimated to cost around £27.7 billon this tax year. This hefty figure includes the amount of tax relief that pension savers are set to receive, as well as the amount of income tax saved by them holding investments in a pension. Below we explain how these tax perks work.

How does pension tax relief work?

Whenever you pay into a pension, you’ll get a top up from the government.

As long as you're a UK resident under 75, you can usually pay in as much as you earn, up to £60,000 a year for most people, and get basic-rate tax relief (20%). Even children and other non-earners can contribute up to £3,600 (you pay up to £2,880, the government adds up to £720 in tax relief).

If you pay higher-rate tax (40%), you can claim up to an additional 20% in tax relief through your tax return or local tax office. If you pay additional-rate tax (45%), you can claim back up to an extra 25%.

You must pay enough tax at the relevant rate to claim back the full amount. Different income tax rates and bands apply for Scottish taxpayers.

Basic-rate tax relief example

Let’s say you wanted to pay £1,000 into your pension. You’d only have to pay in £800 and the government would top this up by £200 (20%).

Higher-rate tax relief example

Let’s say you wanted to pay £10,000 into your pension, you’d only have to pay in £8,000 and the government would top this up by £2,000. As a 40% taxpayer you could then claim back up to an additional £2,000 through your tax return.

How pension investments grow tax-free

A huge tax benefit of a pension is that any investments are free from UK income tax.

Any income made from your investments held outside a tax wrapper (like a pension) are normally subject to income tax. The amount of tax you pay depends on your personal circumstances.

Investment income received outside of a tax wrapper will be added to any other income you’ve received in the tax year. For the 2023/24 tax year, you can normally earn up to £1,000 in dividends tax free. Anything after this is taxed based on your income tax band.

However, from 6 April the dividend allowance is being cut in half to £500.

By holding your investments in a pension, it has the chance to grow free from UK income and capital gains tax.

Pension and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on your circumstances. You can usually access your pension from 55 (rising to 57 in 2028).

Tax year ends 5 April

If you want to secure up to 45% tax relief and save tax for this tax year, you could add money to an HL Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

But you haven’t got long left to do it because the deadline is 5 April. The sooner you add money to a pension, the sooner you can secure your pension allowances and tax relief for this tax year.

