Isabel McDougall

Pensions and Retirement Writer

Isabel specialises in all things pensions. She covers a wide range of topics, including the latest pension news and top tips for retirement planning. She joined HL in 2016 where she first developed her pension knowledge and passion for helping investors save towards their future.

Covers

Personal finance

CV

Marketing Manager & Creative Communications Manager

Hargreaves Lansdown

Feb 2018 - Present

Pension Helpdesk Consultant

Hargreaves Lansdown

Nov 2016 - Feb 2018 • 1 yrs 3 mo

Social Media Manager/Communications and Administration Assistant

The Mentor Ring

July 2012 - Mar 2013 • 9 mos