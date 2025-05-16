Will the government change ISAs? – What you need to know

An ISA consultation is looming, and all eyes are on what might be up for discussion.

That’s because this week news broke that the Treasury is holding meetings with the financial services industry, including HL, to discuss ISAs and how to boost investing more broadly.

The consultation is an opportunity to build on what’s already an overwhelmingly popular product. Some 12.4 million adult ISAs were paid into in 2022/23, and they form an important part of millions of people’s financial plans.

A consultation and subsequent changes could help improve them further, but the approach needs to be right.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you're not sure if a course of action is right for you, ask for financial advice. Remember, unlike cash, all investments can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. ISA and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on your circumstances.

What we’d like to see in the ISA consultation

Simplicity and boosting the UK’s investing culture

Any change to the ISA framework needs to boost simplicity rather than cutting allowances or introducing complexity. It also needs to encourage more investment, rather than shut down choice.

Boosting the UK’s retail investment culture is vital, because it’s key to helping people build financial resilience – people can find financial freedom faster by investing over the medium and longer term rather than holding everything in cash

There’s clearly work to do in this area.

The HL Savings & Resilience Barometer shows there are 12.1 million households that aren’t in arrears and have enough savings, so could build for the future – but less than half (47%) of them invest.

However, not everyone feels confident to save and invest at the moment, and removing choice from the ISA framework won’t drive those people to invest.

The advice and guidance barrier

The game changer will be improving the support we can give people, to help them choose investment through work on the barrier between advice and guidance.

This would help businesses offer their clients more targeted support, and show them the options that can work for people like them.

Rethinking how to talk about risk

Some of those who are holding back will be concerned about the risks associated with investing. More work on how we talk about risk could make a big difference.

Last year HL conducted trials of alternative risk warnings in collaboration with the University of Nottingham and the University of Warwick. This work showed more balanced risk warnings, which highlight the higher returns that can be achieved over time from mainstream investing, increased the likelihood of people investing.

What should savers and investors do?

Over the next few months, both ahead of the consultation, and while it continues, there’s likely to be an awful lot of debate about the future of the ISA.

It might also make sense to take advantage of your allowances while you know where you stand.

However, it’s key not to let this throw you off track.

Your aim should be to use the right combination of savings and investments for your circumstances, so whatever happens over the coming months, you have already done what’s right for you.