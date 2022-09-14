The Hargreaves Lansdown
investment podcast
Available online and via all major streaming apps
Join hosts Susannah Streeter, Senior Investments and Markets Analyst, and Senior Consumer and Personal Finance Analyst, Sarah Coles, as they put the world of investment under the microscope.
Each fortnightly episode will feature special guests as we get the inside scoop of the challenges and opportunities faced by key industry sectors. Plus, regular slots from our own equity research and fund management teams, on business news, the economic outlook and trends, and what’s driving their portfolios.
This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.
Ahead in the cloud
In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss all things cloud computing. Andy Parker, founder of Elusive Brewing, talks about how cloud computing has made a difference to his brewery. Sophie Lund-Yates takes a look at some of the listed companies in this space, including Amazon and Alphabet and Emma Wall talks to Ziad Abou Gergi, Senior Fund Manager at HL.
26 September 2022
