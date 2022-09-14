We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Switch Your Money On

The Hargreaves Lansdown
investment podcast

Available online and via all major streaming apps

Join hosts Susannah Streeter, Senior Investments and Markets Analyst, and Senior Consumer and Personal Finance Analyst, Sarah Coles, as they put the world of investment under the microscope.

Each fortnightly episode will feature special guests as we get the inside scoop of the challenges and opportunities faced by key industry sectors. Plus, regular slots from our own equity research and fund management teams, on business news, the economic outlook and trends, and what’s driving their portfolios.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.

podcast on logo
Podcast

Ahead in the cloud

In the latest episode, Susannah and Sarah discuss all things cloud computing. Andy Parker, founder of Elusive Brewing, talks about how cloud computing has made a difference to his brewery. Sophie Lund-Yates takes a look at some of the listed companies in this space, including Amazon and Alphabet and Emma Wall talks to Ziad Abou Gergi, Senior Fund Manager at HL.

Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

26 September 2022

Podcast

The food chain
Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

9 September 2022

Podcast

Fuel's Gold
Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

26 August 2022

Podcast

Reading the Publishing Industry
Susannah Streeter & Sarah Coles

16 August 2022

Never miss an episode

Fill out the form below to recieve our latest podcast straight to your inbox

Follow and subscribe on your preferred app.

Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy.

Our podcast emails are part of our general marketing. By filling out this form you are signing up for both podcast emails and other marketing we believe might be of interest to you. We explain how we use your data in our privacy policy. If you would like to amend your marketing preferences or unsubscribe you can do so once logged into your account on your account settings, by clicking 'unsubscribe' on our emails or by calling our helpdesk on 0117 900 9000.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thank you for registering.

There was a problem signing up.

Please contact us for help.