Join hosts Susannah Streeter, Senior Investments and Markets Analyst, and Senior Consumer and Personal Finance Analyst, Sarah Coles, as they put the world of investment under the microscope.

Each fortnightly episode will feature special guests as we get the inside scoop of the challenges and opportunities faced by key industry sectors. Plus, regular slots from our own equity research and fund management teams, on business news, the economic outlook and trends, and what’s driving their portfolios.

This podcast isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you seek advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so investors could make a loss.