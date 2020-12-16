Dixons Carphone - electricals doing well, guidance unchanged

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group revenue rose 3% to £4.9bn in the first half, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. That reflects double digit growth in electricals in every geography, partially offset by continued declines in the UK & Ireland Mobile business. Underlying profit before tax was £89m, however, including restructuring costs, this would have been £45m.

Guidance remains unchanged, including the target to generate cumulative free cash flow above £1bn between 2020 and 2024. Electrical like-for-like sales were up 16% in the twelve weeks to 12 December, despite store closures.

The shares rose 13.0% following the announcement.

Our view

Dixons is doing much better than expected. Phenomenal growth online is shoring up the business, offsetting the effects of store closures.

We've been particularly impressed by Dixons' jet-fuelled pivot to digital. Innovations like ShopLive, which allow customers to get video help from Dixon's experts at home, have kept the group's key competitive advantage (face-to-face advice) in action over lockdown and are clearly proving popular. The fact online sales held up even as stores reopened is particularly encouraging.

Covid-19 has created a structural growth opportunity too. Home working and remote business is a trend that's here to stay. That's good news for those in the business of selling home office and tech equipment.

The final piece of good news is that the restructuring of the mobile business is on track. The group's winding down some historically onerous agreements with network providers and has now taken the big step of closing all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores. They'll now be integrated into Dixons and Curry's PC World stores, hopefully improving sales at larger sites while cutting costs.

The longer-term strategy is to out-do online rivals by enticing customers, by offering a top-tier face to face service and multiple product categories under one roof. Customers won't mind paying more if they get a bit of help from a friendly and knowledgeable store assistant.

For all the good news, there are some remaining concerns.

Operating margins have improved, but they're still thin - a smidge under 3% overall. Online sales are less profitable at the moment, which is depressing gross margins. The difference is being made up by operating cost savings, but you can't cut costs forever. Dixons will need to find a way to allow operating margins to inflate without a helping hand from elsewhere.

That's made more challenging by the lingering threat of online competitors like Amazon. And a gloomy economic outlook could spell trouble in the short to medium term. You're a lot less likely to upgrade your TV or buy a new laptop if you've just lost your job. This is likely to put pressure on prices, and therefore margins.

A wobbly outlook is why the group's taking steps to fortify its balance sheet despite moving to a net cash position, and is likely why no interim dividend is on the cards. It's considering listing a minority stake of the Nordics business next year.

We can't knock the progress Dixons has made in tidying up its structure and strategy. But before we pop the champagne, we'd like to see a longer-run of operating margin progression. We think there are some genuine growth opportunities long-term, but only for investors prepared to stomach some ups and downs, because near-term challenges remain.

Dixons key facts Price/earnings ratio: 9.0

10 year average Price/earnings ratio: 11.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half year results (constant exchange rates)

Profits were held back by the cost of store closures and the accelerated shift to online orders, which are less profitable. It's estimated the pandemic negatively impacted pre-tax profit by £155m, which mitigated some of the effects of increased online sales.

UK & Ireland electricals revenue rose 14% to £2.3bn, and were up 16% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis. Online sales more than doubled, which offset the effect of store closures and lost business from Travel stores. The higher sales meant operating margins improved, and as a result underlying operating profits rose to £95m from £32m.

Revenue dropped 54% in the UK & Ireland Mobile business to £384m, largely reflecting the Carphone Warehouse store closures announced in March. Operating losses narrowed slightly to £36m. The restructuring of this division is said to be on track.

In the Nordics division, revenue was up 17% to £2.0bn, and underlying operating profit was up 50% to £74m. Greece's revenue was up 11% to £257, which fed into underlying operating profits of £7m. Greece was more impacted by store closures than the Nordics. Overall these regions posted a 57% increase in online sales.

Dixons said customer demand has shifted from TVs and fridges at the start of the pandemic, to items like laptops.

The group's underlying operating margin is now 2.9%, up from 1.0%. Excluding the mobile business, this is currently 3.9%.

Free cash flow generated was £499m, which was mostly driven by working capital (the difference between readily available assets and short-term debts) benefits. The group reported a net cash position of £269m, compared to net debt of £208m this time last year.

