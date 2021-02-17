Rio Tinto - iron ore prices drive strong year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Rio Tinto reported full year revenues of $44.6bn, up 3% year-on-year. That reflects 14% growth in Iron Ore - thanks to significantly higher market prices - offset by lower volumes and process elsewhere in the portfolio. Full year profit after tax rose 22% to $9.8bn, with underlying earnings per share up 21% to 769.6p.

Rio announced ordinary dividends during the year of 464 US cents per share, with an additional special dividend of 93 US cents. The total dividend is 26% ahead of last year.

The shares rose 3.5% in early trading.

Full Year Results

Rio's Iron Ore business saw sales rise 14% to $27.5bn - driven by a 15% rise in average prices per tonne. Cost per tonne rose from $14.40 a year ago to $15.40, with $0.60 of that due to coronavirus related costs and the remainder largely down to changes in exchange rate. However, commodity price improvement meant despite the higher costs underlying profits rose 18% to $11.4bn.

Aluminium sales fell 10% to $9.3bn, reflecting a 9% decline in average sales prices. Underlying profits fell 21% to $471m - reflecting write-downs in the value of five of the group's aluminium smelters.

The Copper & Diamonds division saw sales fall 7% to $5.4bn, as output fell across both product categories offset by a modest improvement in prices. Copper unit prices were 11 cents per pound in 2020, 20% higher than 2019 due to lower copper grades at key mines. The non-recurrence of impairments to the Oyu Tolgoi mine last year meant underlying profits rose 38% to $763m.

Energy & Minerals saw sales fall 3% to $5.0bn, with underlying profits falling 6% to $577m.That reflects lower borate and titanium dioxide production - with some weaker pricing driven by coronavirus disruption.

Rio's overall capital expenditure in the year rose 12.8% to $6.2bn - with higher iron ore capex offset by lower levels across the rest of the business. Of that $6.2bn, $3.2bn was development spending and $3bn sustaining capital. Capital expenditure in 2021, 2022 and 2023 is now expected to be the region of $7.5bn a year.

Free cash flow during the year improved slightly to $9.4bn (2019: $9.2bn). Together with lower shareholder returns through share buybacks that meant net debt fell by $3.0bn to $664m.

