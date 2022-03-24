CVS Group - expects full year results in-line with expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Half year revenue rose 11.4% to £273.7m, reflecting a 9.6% rise in like-for-like sales. There was organic growth across all business areas and underlying cash profits (EBITDA) rose 15.5% to £52.0m.

The group said positive trends have continued in the first two months of the second half, and full year results are expected to be in-line with management's expectations.

The shares fell 1% following the announcement.

Half year results

The group provided an update regarding the acquisition of Quality Pet Care Ltd, stating: ''Whilst we are naturally disappointed with the recent CMA decision following their investigation into our August 2021 acquisition of Quality Pet Care Ltd, (trading as 'The Vet'), we have offered undertakings to dispose of Quality Pet Care Ltd and all eight of its sites in order to resolve any potential competition concerns.''

In the Veterinary Practices, revenue rose 11.5% to £243.3m, reflecting strong organic growth. Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) rose from £45.8m to £52.1m.

A reduction in one-off Covid testing means revenue fell 4.3% to £13.3m in Laboratories. Underlying EBITDA rose 3.9% to £4.0bn. Underlying EBITDA rose from £1.4m to £1.7m in the Crematoria business.

Animed Direct, the group's Online retail business saw revenue increase from £19.7m to £22.7m, reflecting improved product lines. Underling EBITDA also rose from £1.4m to £1.7m.

CVS Group's net debt is "comfortably" below 1 times EBITDA, and the group generated free cash flow of £18.9m, down from £36.1m reflecting unfavourable working capital movements.

CVS key facts Price/earnings ratio: 20.7

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 19.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

