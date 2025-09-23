Andrew Birt
Senior Cross Asset Strategist
Andrew is responsible for the tactical asset allocation process at HLFM. He previously ran the investment proposition for Saunderson House (now owned by Rathbones) and has 23 years industry experience. 18 of those on research, covering equities, fixed income, commercial property and currencies.
Hargreaves Lansdown
Jan 2025 - Present
Investment Director
Rathbones Group Plc
Oct 2021 - Dec 2024 • 3 years 2 months
Investment Director
Saunderson House
Jan 2019 - Oct 2021 • 2 years 10 months
Head of Research
Saunderson House
Jan 2015 - Dec 2018 • 4 years
Associate Director - Investments
Saunderson House
Jan 2011 - Dec 2014 • 4 years