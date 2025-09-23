Andrew Birt headshot 500x500.jpg

Andrew Birt

Senior Cross Asset Strategist

Andrew is responsible for the tactical asset allocation process at HLFM. He previously ran the investment proposition for Saunderson House (now owned by Rathbones) and has 23 years industry experience. 18 of those on research, covering equities, fixed income, commercial property and currencies.

Covers

Latest content from Andrew

CV

Senior Cross Asset Strategist

Hargreaves Lansdown

Jan 2025 - Present

Investment Director

Rathbones Group Plc

Oct 2021 - Dec 2024 • 3 years 2 months

Investment Director

Saunderson House

Jan 2019 - Oct 2021 • 2 years 10 months

Head of Research

Saunderson House

Jan 2015 - Dec 2018 • 4 years

Associate Director - Investments

Saunderson House

Jan 2011 - Dec 2014 • 4 years