Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Bradley Clark
Senior Financial Adviser
Bradley enjoys working with clients and building investment plans, taking satisfaction from providing guidance through the intricate paths of retirement, pensions, and specialized areas like long-term care and estate planning. He writes articles which help our readers make informed decisions and get the most from their money. To help with this there are a few books that he often returns to, including Atomic Habits by James Clear and Deep Work by Cal Newport.
Latest content from Bradley
CV
Senior Chartered Financial Planner
Hargreaves Lansdown
2022 - Present • 2 years
Chartered Financial Planner
Hargreaves Lansdown
Aug 2019 - Aug 2021 • 1 yrs
Financial Advice Apprentice
Hargreaves Lansdown
July 2017 - Aug 2019 • 2 yrs 1 mo
Journalism
Staffordshire University
2006 - 2009 • 3 years