Bradley Clarke

Bradley Clark

Senior Financial Adviser

Bradley enjoys working with clients and building investment plans, taking satisfaction from providing guidance through the intricate paths of retirement, pensions, and specialized areas like long-term care and estate planning. He writes articles which help our readers make informed decisions and get the most from their money. To help with this there are a few books that he often returns to, including Atomic Habits by James Clear and Deep Work by Cal Newport.

Covers

Personal finance

CV

Senior Chartered Financial Planner

Hargreaves Lansdown

2022 - Present • 2 years

Chartered Financial Planner

Hargreaves Lansdown

Aug 2019 - Aug 2021 • 1 yrs

Financial Advice Apprentice

Hargreaves Lansdown

July 2017 - Aug 2019 • 2 yrs 1 mo

Journalism

Staffordshire University

2006 - 2009 • 3 years