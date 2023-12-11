Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Hugh Breach

Hugh Breach

Financial Planner

Hugh's role is to help clients make the most of their money so that they can achieve their future goals. As part of that, he writes insightful articles on a wide variety of topics from decision making techniques to understanding tax allowances.

Covers

Personal finance

CV

Financial Advisor at Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown

Dec 2017 - Present

Graduate Scheme at Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown

September 2015 - Nov 2017 • 2 yr 2 mos

Newcastle University

2012 - 2015