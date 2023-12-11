Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Laura Hoy
ESG Analyst
Laura has over a decade of experience writing research and analysis on individual companies and market trends. She's passionate about making responsible investing more accessible. She holds the Investment Management Certificate, and has also passed the Securities component of the CISI Investment Advice Diploma.
Latest content from Laura
August 2023
May 2023
January 2023
October 2022
September 2022
July 2022
AstraZeneca - guidance raised on strong growth
29th July 2022
Amazon - top line beat but EV investment drives loss
29th July 2022
Smith & Nephew - guidance lower as inflation weighs
28th July 2022
Centrica - dividend reinstated after 2-year hiatus
28th July 2022
Shell - growth underpins buyback programme
28th July 2022
Meta - stalling growth prompts lower guidance
28th July 2022
BAE - dividend raised and buybacks announced
28th July 2022
Ibstock - strong growth prompts guidance hike
27th July 2022
Microsoft - top and bottom line misses as demand wanes
27th July 2022
Primary Health Properties - strong rental growth feeds profits
27th July 2022
GSK - improved guidance underpinned by strong Q2 growth
27th July 2022
Coca-Cola - strong top line growth fuels improved guidance
26th July 2022
Rolls Royce - new CEO named
26th July 2022
Sanne - Acquisition given green light
25th July 2022
Frasers - post-covid improvements drive confidence
21st July 2022
Tesla - challenging environment squeezes margins
21st July 2022
GlaxoSmithKline - Haleon demerger complete
20th July 2022
Royal Mail - stalled savings mean losses mount
20th July 2022
Persimmon - revenue down but profits on track
7th July 2022
June 2022
Petrofac - trading in line with expectations
28th June 2022
Polar Capital - profits lower but dividend rises
27th June 2022
DS Smith - price and volume increases drive growth
21st June 2022
Associated British Foods - trading as expected
20th June 2022
ASOS - customer returns weigh
16th June 2022
Ashtead - strategy execution drives growth
14th June 2022
Tate & Lyle - building from a new base
9th June 2022
Melrose - buyback announced
8th June 2022
May 2022
Pennon - robust operations clouded by inflation
31st May 2022
GSK - specialty medicines acquisition
31st May 2022
Centrica - spirit sale on track for completion
30th May 2022
National Grid - dividend increased on higher profits
19th May 2022
Royal Mail - efficiency offsets volume declines
19th May 2022
Experian - Consumer services growth pads profits
18th May 2022
Burberry - Full price sales pull up profits
18th May 2022
British Land - retail parks growth helps portfolio gain
18th May 2022
Rolls Royce - trading in line as air travel recovers
12th May 2022
Balfour Beatty - on track to meet full year guidance
12th May 2022
Primary Health Properties - dividend upped as rents increase
11th May 2022
Shell - profits surge as energy prices rise
5th May 2022
Next - trading as expected
5th May 2022
Aston Martin Lagonda - trading as expected ahead of DBX launch
4th May 2022
Novo Nordisk - guidance raised on strong trading
4th May 2022
April 2022
AstraZeneca - Alexion costs weigh but revenue soars
29th April 2022
Amazon - eCommerce business saps profits
29th April 2022
Apple - iPhone sales drive record quarter
29th April 2022
Smith & Nephew - revenue rises as procedures pick up
28th April 2022
DS Smith - price hikes haven't derailed volume
28th April 2022
Meta - Profits stall, outlook tempered
28th April 2022
Unilever-price hikes underpin revenue beat
28th April 2022
GlaxoSmithkline - Monoclonal antibody sales drive earnings beat
27th April 2022
Microsoft - cloud underpins earnings beat
27th April 2022
Spotify - subscriber growth pads revenue
27th April 2022
British Land - Paddington Central sale
25th April 2022
Snap - revenue growth improves operating losses
22nd April 2022
Ibstock - guidance raised and buyback announced
21st April 2022
Tesla - trading ahead of expectations
21st April 2022
SSE - acquires European wind project
20th April 2022
Netflix - profit growth stagnates as subscribers stall
20th April 2022
March 2022
National Grid - sells majority NGG stake
28th March 2022
Ted Baker - acquisition offers rebuffed
28th March 2022
United Utilities - Rising costs to weigh on profits
25th March 2022
Next - dividends return despite lower guidance
24th March 2022
Petrofac - losses increase, outlook tepid
23rd March 2022
Tullow - Ghana purchases completed
21st March 2022
Amazon - completes acquisition of MGM
17th March 2022
Inditex - dividend increased as profits rise
16th March 2022
Petrofac - Results delayed and write down possible
15th March 2022
Marks & Spencer - CEO to Step Down
11th March 2022
DS Smith - inflation fully offset
10th March 2022
Balfour Beatty - Dividend and buybacks increase
10th March 2022
Ibstock - dividend raised on strong performance
9th March 2022
Ashtead - guidance improved on strong performance
8th March 2022
Melrose - restructuring pumps profits
3rd March 2022
February 2022
BP - exits Russian shareholding
28th February 2022
Associated British Foods - Primark boosts results
28th February 2022
IAG - recovery ready to take off
25th February 2022
BAE - Dividend raised on profit growth
24th February 2022
Centrica - restructure helps profits rise
24th February 2022
Rolls Royce - cost saving drives return to profit
24th February 2022
Aston Martin - sales and profits improve
23rd February 2022
Tullow - oil prices boost cash
21st February 2022
Ocado - French expansion
17th February 2022
Reckitt - sales ahead of guidance
17th February 2022
Primary Health Properties - dividend increases
16th February 2022
Coca-Cola - strong EPS guidance despite inflation
10th February 2022