Maike Currie

Maike's role is to provide strategic direction on all targeted communications and content, driving engagement and deepening relationships with our clients. With more than two decades working in content, communication and journalism, Maike is well-versed in talking to self-directed investors about markets and money, and a leading industry voice on the importance of encouraging more women to invest.

CV

Head of Content

Hargreaves Lansdown

Nov 2022 - Present

Head of Personal Finance & Markets Content

Fidelity

2021 -2022 • 1 yr

Head of Workplace Investing Communication & Engagement

Fidelity

2018 - 2021 • 3 yrs

Associate Director

Fidelity

2016 - 2018 • 2 yrs

Head of Investment Writing

Investec Asset Management

2012 - 2014 · 2 yrs

