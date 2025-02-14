Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Tom James
Investment Analyst
Tom joined the Fund Research Team in 2024 and is responsible for analysing funds across Asia and emerging markets. Prior to this he worked at a financial publishers, leading quantitative analysis on fund and portfolio manager performance.
Latest content from Tom
CV
Investment Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Oct 2024 - Present
Senior Analyst - Investment Insight
Citywire
Apr 2022 - Jan 2024 • 1 year 10 months
Senior Data Analyst
Citywire
May 2020 - Mar 2022 • 1 year 11 months
Senior Business Intelligence Analyst
Citywire
Jun 2018 - Apr 2020 • 1 year 11 months