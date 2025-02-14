Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
HL logo

Tom James

Investment Analyst

Tom joined the Fund Research Team in 2024 and is responsible for analysing funds across Asia and emerging markets. Prior to this he worked at a financial publishers, leading quantitative analysis on fund and portfolio manager performance.

Covers

Fund research

Latest content from Tom

CV

Investment Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Oct 2024 - Present

Senior Analyst - Investment Insight

Citywire

Apr 2022 - Jan 2024 • 1 year 10 months

Senior Data Analyst

Citywire

May 2020 - Mar 2022 • 1 year 11 months

Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

Citywire

Jun 2018 - Apr 2020 • 1 year 11 months