Ziad Gergi
Head of Multi Manager funds
Ziad joined HL in 2021 and is the Head of the Multi-Manager Funds, overseeing the management of HL's multi-manager funds range. He joined from Barclays where he was heading the Multi-Asset team. Ziad has 19 years investment experience, working in both France and the UK. He holds Masters degrees in both Economics and Management, as well as being a CFA Charterholder.
CV
Head of HL Multi-Manager funds
Hargreaves Lansdown
Nov 2022 - Present
Senior Fund Manager
Hargreaves Lansdown
Dec 2021 - Nov 2022 • 1 year
Portfolio Manager - Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Managers
Barclays Wealth Management
Mar 2019 - Dec 2021 • 2 years 10 months