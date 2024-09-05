Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Ziad Gergi 250 x 250.jpg

Ziad Gergi

Head of Multi Manager funds

Ziad joined HL in 2021 and is the Head of the Multi-Manager Funds, overseeing the management of HL's multi-manager funds range. He joined from Barclays where he was heading the Multi-Asset team. Ziad has 19 years investment experience, working in both France and the UK. He holds Masters degrees in both Economics and Management, as well as being a CFA Charterholder.

Covers

Investing insights

Latest content from Ziad

CV

Head of HL Multi-Manager funds

Hargreaves Lansdown

Nov 2022 - Present

Senior Fund Manager

Hargreaves Lansdown

Dec 2021 - Nov 2022 • 1 year

Portfolio Manager - Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Managers

Barclays Wealth Management

Mar 2019 - Dec 2021 • 2 years 10 months