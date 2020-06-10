Invesco Head of European Equities to retire at end of 2020

This research represented the views of the author at the time of publishing; however, it might not reflect their current views.

Emma Wall | Wed 10 June 2020

Invesco has announced that Jeff Taylor, Head of European Equities, has decided to retire at the end of 2020.

European equities fund manager John Surplice will take over the management of the team, stepping-up effective immediately, to co-manage through the transition. Surplice has been with Invesco for 24 years and currently co-manages five European equity funds for the group.

As well as heading up the European Equities team, Taylor currently co-manages the Invesco European Equity fund with Surplice, who will take over sole management of the fund from the end of the year.

Taylor also co-manages the Luxemburg-listed Invesco Euro Equity fund with Oliver Collin, who will take over sole management of the fund from the end of the year.

Invesco has also confirmed today that fund manager James Rutland has joined the European Equities team from Schroders. Rutland will join Surplice to co-manage the Invesco European Opportunities fund and the Luxemburg listed Invesco Pan European Focus fund from 30 June 2020.

Rutland brings additional expertise to the European Equities team at Invesco. He spent five years as part of the European Equities team at Schroders, co-managing the Schroder ISF European Alpha Focus fund and Schroder ISF European Opportunities fund. He also played a supporting role on the Schroder European Alpha Income and Schroder European Alpha Plus funds.

