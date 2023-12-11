Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Emma Wall

Head of Investment Research & Analysis

Emma's responsible for developing and implementing the investment processes for Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management, including the Wealth Shortlist. With over 15 years covering the financial sector, she provides market leading views and analysis to investors worldwide. Emma also leads the Senior Research Team which reviews the Wealth Shortlist funds, provides strategic asset allocation, and analysis on equities, funds and investment trusts.

Share researchResponsible investingFund researchETF researchInvestment trust researchPersonal finance

Social handles

@emmasmwall

CV

Head of Investment Analysis & Research

Hargreaves Lansdown

Oct 2021 - present • 2 years 5 mos

Interim Head of Savings

Hargreaves Lansdown

Oct 2022 - Jul 2023 • 10 mos

Head of Investment Analysis

Hargreaves Lansdown

April 2019 - Oct 2021 • 2 years 7 mos

Senior International Editor

Morningstar

Dec 2015 - Feb 2019 • 5 years 9 mos

Personal Finance Reporter

Telegraph Media Group

June 2007 - July 2013 • 6 years 2 mos