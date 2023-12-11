Emma Wall
Emma's responsible for developing and implementing the investment processes for Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management, including the Wealth Shortlist. With over 15 years covering the financial sector, she provides market leading views and analysis to investors worldwide. Emma also leads the Senior Research Team which reviews the Wealth Shortlist funds, provides strategic asset allocation, and analysis on equities, funds and investment trusts.
Latest content from Emma
February 2024
November 2023
October 2023
May 2023
Social handles
CV
Head of Investment Analysis & Research
Hargreaves Lansdown
Oct 2021 - present • 2 years 5 mos
Interim Head of Savings
Hargreaves Lansdown
Oct 2022 - Jul 2023 • 10 mos
Head of Investment Analysis
Hargreaves Lansdown
April 2019 - Oct 2021 • 2 years 7 mos
Senior International Editor
Morningstar
Dec 2015 - Feb 2019 • 5 years 9 mos
Personal Finance Reporter
Telegraph Media Group
June 2007 - July 2013 • 6 years 2 mos