Invesco Tactical Bond – change of manager

Joseph Hill | Wed 22 July 2020

Paul Read, co-manager of the Invesco Tactical Bond fund will step back from the fund on 31 August 2020. Read’s colleagues Stuart Edwards and Jack Parker will replace him and join existing co-manager Paul Causer to form a three person team.

Paul Read’s move comes at a time where there are management reshuffles among a number of fixed interest funds run by Invesco. These changes reflect the ongoing development of the individuals within the team and the appetite to grow their careers and responsibilities over the long term. Edwards has been managing funds for the last 10 years and has 22 years of investment experience, while Parker has 10 years of investment experience.

The new three person management team of Causer, Edwards and Parker will continue to use the fund's existing investment process, so we don't expect to see any significant changes to the way the fund's managed. Paul Read and Paul Causer both remain co-heads of fixed income at Invesco.

The Invesco Tactical Bond fund is currently on our Wealth Shortlist of funds selected by our analysts for their long-term performance potential. Given Causer, who has over 34 years of investment experience, will remain co-manager of the fund, we retain our conviction. We will continue to monitor the managers closely, and will let you know if our view on the fund changes.

